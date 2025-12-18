Big 12 Power Rankings Shift As Potential NBA Stars Shine

The nation's fastest, most furious men's basketball conference is starting its engines.

Every year in the Big 12 tells a different story, and this season hasn't been short of storylines. There's a distinct possibility that the conference holds the NBA Draft's No. 1 and No. 2 picks.

The BYU Cougars and forward AJ Dybantsa have joined the upper echelon of collegiate programs, while guard Darryn Peterson has powered a Kansas Jayhawks team back into the mix.

Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Brigham Young University Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after play against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the second half at State Farm Field House. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Two unbeaten teams remain, the AP No. 1 Arizona Wildcats and No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones. The conference has six ranked teams, four of which are in the top 10.

Meanwhile, coach Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes got off to a historic start. Predicted to finish in the Big 12 basement for a second straight season, phenomenal freshmen and talented vets have led the Buffs to a 10-1 record with solid wins on their resume.

Where does each team stand in our opening Big 12 power rankings before conference play begins?

16. Utah Utes

Dec 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Alex Jensen speaks with forward Kendyl Sanders (13) during a breaking action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 7-4

The Utes are starting over with a legendary player at the helm, coach Alex Jensen. They snagged a solid win over Ole Miss but have struggled out of the gate, ranking over 50 spots lower in KenPom than the second-worst Big 12 team.

15. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 7-4

Cincy's had a bumpy nonconference slate, being stomped by red-hot Georgia and taking a nasty loss to Eastern Michigan. Senior forward Baba Miller leads the Big 12 with 10.6 rebounds per game.

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 9-3

ASU has had a solid start, picking up a strong win over Texas, but not measuring up well for conference play. The Sun Devils needed to rally from down 19 to beat Santa Clara.

13. Kansas State Wildcats

Dec 13, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Record: 7-4

The P.J. Haggerty show started solid but had a rough patch, falling to Bowling Green and Seton Hall before an impressive victory over Creighton. The K-State junior is second in the nation with 22.7 points per game.

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 8-4

Led by guard Honor Huff, all of West Virginia's losses have come by 10 points or less. The sharpshooting Chattanooga transfer leads the conference with 4.1 3s made per game.

11. UCF Knights

Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins during a game against the Utah Utes at Addition Financial Arena. | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Record: 9-1

Significantly exceeding expectations, UCF's only loss came to now No. 13-ranked Vanderbilt. The Knights haven't been tested much otherwise, but they look balanced with four players averaging double-digit scoring.

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 9-1

As another team in the overachieving boat, Oklahoma State won its first nine games before a loss to in-state rival Oklahoma (sound familiar?). Leading scorer Vyctorius Miller hopes to lead the Cowboys to more glory this winter.

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

9. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 7-3

After as stunning a loss to start a season as the eye can see, falling to UNO, the Horned Frogs snagged as impressive a win in the other direction. TCU beat defending national champion Florida, then a strong Big Ten side in Wisconsin.

8. Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) controls the ball under pressure from Colorado State Rams guard Josh Pascarelli (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Record: 10-1

This could be a bit high considering their lone loss came in their only true road game, but the Buffs look much improved. Freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Alon Michaeli have impressed immediately alongside UC Riverside transfer guard Barrington Hargress.

7. Baylor Bears

Record: 7-2

There's a gap between the Bears and the teams under them. Baylor has struggled defensively, but that should straighten out by Big 12 play.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 8-3

Forward JT Toppin looks better than ever as a junior, averaging 21.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. All three of Texas Tech's losses have come to ranked foes.

5. Kansas Jayhawks

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Record: 9-3

Kansas has managed through a tough opening slate, notching impressive wins over Tennessee and NC State. If Peterson is healthy, he could lead the Jayhawks to the promised land.

4. Houston Cougars

Record: 10-1

Last year's national runners-up have been as advertised. Houston hasn't faced a gauntlet like Kansas, but has a solid victory over Auburn.

3. BYU Cougars

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) and forward AJ Dybantsa (3) at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Record: 10-1

Dybantsa, guard Richie Saunders and BYU have looked like a Final Four contender this season. The Cougs pushed UConn to the brink at Madison Square Garden and have a well-rounded squad with stars, size and scoring.

2. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 11-0

Iowa State whalloped then No. 1-ranked Purdue in the most impressive win by a Big 12 squad this season. The Cyclones' defense and shooting should keep them in any game they play this season.

1. Arizona Wildcats

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) gestures after he dunks the ball against the Abilene Christian Wildcats during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record: 10-0

Arizona has faced an array of marquee tests throughout the fall and passed with flying colors. Led by five double-digit scorers, the Wildcats boast wins over Florida, UConn, Alabama, Auburn and UCLA.