Big 12 Football Power Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Fall to BYU Cougars
As the Big 12 winds whipped through conference play, the Colorado Buffaloes' chaos wasn't enough.
It was a week of blowouts with some cinema mixed in, as the No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils, Cincinnati Bearcats and No. 23 BYU Cougars picked up resilient wins. The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones and Utah Utes continued proving themselves as the conference's upper crust, while even the age-old interim coach boost wasn't enough for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
There was a significant shuffle in the middle of the Big 12 football power rankings after week 5.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-3 (0-1 Big 12)
In its first game without coach Mike Gundy in the locker room in over 35 years, Oklahoma State suffered another loss to Baylor. The Cowboys' route out of the Big 12 basement appears impossible in the near future.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 1-3 (0-2 Big 12)
Coach Rich Rodriguez's group suffered its second straight blowout, making its Backyard Brawl win all the more fluky.
14. UCF Knights
Record: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)
UCF fell flat in its first conference game, as turnovers proved costly on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats.
13. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)
Arizona ate a slice of humble pie in Ames, falling far behind No. 14 Iowa State for its season's first defeat.
12. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs were their own worst enemy last Saturday. A chance to upset No. 23 BYU went by the wayside after quarterback Kaidon Salter's rocky evening and untimely penalties.
11. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 2-3 (1-1 Big 12)
KSU is finding its footing after a thorough beatdown of UCF. Running back Dylan Edwards is back at 100 percent, rushing for 166 yards in the win.
10. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 3-2 (1-1 Big 12)
Despite an electric afternoon from quarterback Jalon Daniels, Kansas fell short at home to Cincinnati.
9. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
In one of the biggest inter-conference upsets of the season thus far, Cincinnati stunned Kansas in a shootout. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has orchestrated a talented offense, but the Bearcats need consistency to become a factor in the Big 12.
8. Houston Cougars
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
A win was a win in Corvallis. Houston came from behind to top a lowly Oregon State Beavers side to remain unbeaten.
7. BYU Cougars
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
True freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier had his most savvy, dynamic performance yet as No. 25 BYU survived an upset scare in Boulder.
6. Utah Utes
Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
After falling in Lubbock, Utah and quarterback Devon Dampier didn't leave any doubt in their bounce-back stomping of West Virginia.
5. Baylor Bears
Record: 3-1 (1-1 Big 12)
Baylor picked the scraps of a Gundy-less Oklahoma State thanks to another lights-out performance from quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The 6-4 senior continues to state his case as not only one of the Big 12's best signal callers but also the entire nation.
4. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 3-1 (1-1 Big 12)
Soon-to-be former No. 24 TCU let one get away in Tempe. The Horned Frogs face Colorado at home this Saturday in a must-win for both sides.
3. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
One of two teams unbeaten through two conference games, Arizona State had the Big 12's win of the week last Saturday. Another nip-and-tuck effort over TCU has coach Kenny Dillingham's group firmly in position to defend its conference crown.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Texas Tech hopes an early bye week won't cool its scorching start. The Red Raiders head to Houston in a primetime Lone Star showdown this Saturday.
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 4-0 (2-0 Big 12)
The class of the conference, No. 14 Iowa State laid the smackdown on Arizona last Saturday. Quarterback Rocco Becht ran for three scores, and the Cyclones' defense has had each of its opponents in a whirl.