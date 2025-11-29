Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates From Colorado's Season Finale At Kansas State

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to close a forgettable 2025 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Stay here for live score updates as quarterback Kaidon Salter looks to lead the Buffs to a win in Manhattan.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

A forgettable 2025 season will finally come to a close on Saturday for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

With quarterback Kaidon Salter set to receive his ninth and final start in a Colorado uniform, the 3-8 (1-7 Big 12) Buffs will venture into Manhattan for a Week 14 battle against the 5-6 (4-4 Big 12) Kansas State Wildcats. Led by quarterback Avery Johnson and an explosive rushing attack, the Wildcats can secure their fifth straight bowl game with a win.

"This week, we just got to end it off with a bang," Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Hardge said. "Last game, away, we haven't gotten an away win yet. So that's the key thing. You're just coming together to get this last win for the season."

This article will be updated with scoring plays and other key moments throughout Colorado's final game of the season.

What To Know About Kansas State

Live Score Updates Colorado Season Finale Kansas State Wildcats Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Football Avery Johnson Touchdown
Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Largely due to injuries, including the loss of former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, Kansas State has played well below expectations this season. Still, the Wildcats have looked better in recent weeks, highlighted by a thrilling 51-47 loss to the No. 12 Utah Utes last weekend.

Statistically, Kansas State ranks 13th in both total yards gained (374.5) and allowed (391.9) per game in the Big 12 Conference. Johnson showed little growth this season with 2,270 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, although the junior is hardly to blame for Kansas State's struggles.

MORE: Darren Woodson Doesn't Hold Back On Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders

MORE: What Maxx Crosby's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation

MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Live Score Updates Colorado Season Finale Kansas State Wildcats Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Football Avery Johnson Touchdown
Oct 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman congratulates running back Joe Jackson (4) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

"We're down so many players, and I know a lot of people thought we'd come over here and lay down and that maybe the kids had cashed it in," coach Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's loss to Utah, per ESPN. "Because I've heard it enough. I've heard I have cashed it in. I've heard the players have cashed it in, we need to get new leadership here, we need to get new players, new coaches. I'm tired of it. I got to be honest with you, I'm tired of it."

Kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium is set for 10 a.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football