Live Score Updates From Colorado's Season Finale At Kansas State
A forgettable 2025 season will finally come to a close on Saturday for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
With quarterback Kaidon Salter set to receive his ninth and final start in a Colorado uniform, the 3-8 (1-7 Big 12) Buffs will venture into Manhattan for a Week 14 battle against the 5-6 (4-4 Big 12) Kansas State Wildcats. Led by quarterback Avery Johnson and an explosive rushing attack, the Wildcats can secure their fifth straight bowl game with a win.
"This week, we just got to end it off with a bang," Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Hardge said. "Last game, away, we haven't gotten an away win yet. So that's the key thing. You're just coming together to get this last win for the season."
This article will be updated with scoring plays and other key moments throughout Colorado's final game of the season.
What To Know About Kansas State
Largely due to injuries, including the loss of former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, Kansas State has played well below expectations this season. Still, the Wildcats have looked better in recent weeks, highlighted by a thrilling 51-47 loss to the No. 12 Utah Utes last weekend.
Statistically, Kansas State ranks 13th in both total yards gained (374.5) and allowed (391.9) per game in the Big 12 Conference. Johnson showed little growth this season with 2,270 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, although the junior is hardly to blame for Kansas State's struggles.
"We're down so many players, and I know a lot of people thought we'd come over here and lay down and that maybe the kids had cashed it in," coach Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's loss to Utah, per ESPN. "Because I've heard it enough. I've heard I have cashed it in. I've heard the players have cashed it in, we need to get new leadership here, we need to get new players, new coaches. I'm tired of it. I got to be honest with you, I'm tired of it."
Kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium is set for 10 a.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.