Latest Big 12 Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Finalizes
That's that.
A busy rivalry week is over, and with not much suspense. As the Colorado Buffaloes concluded their cataclysmic closing slide, the Texas Tech Red Raiders dominated to capture their first-ever Big 12 regular-season championship.
Only a conference title game remains to determine the Big 12's fate in the College Football Playoff, set for this Saturday between Texas Tech and BYU.
In our final installation of Big 12 power rankings, how did each program finish off?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-11 (0-9 Big 12)
At least it's over. A new era can begin for Oklahoma State as former North Texas coach Eric Morris has taken the Cowboys' job. It was OSU's worst year since a winless 1991, but hope is on the horizon.
15. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 3-9 (1-7 Big 12)
Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs sank to second-to-last without Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
14. UCF Knights
Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)
It was a rocky first year back under coach Scott Frost in Orlando. Still, the Knights nearly snuck into bowl eligibility and performed admirably on the road at BYU to end their year.
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)
West Virginia had a year on the wrong end of blowouts and the right end of upsets. Coach Rich Rodriguez picked up a Backyard Brawl victory but saw his team lose by 30 or more points four times.
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
Bowling wasn't to be for Kansas after coming up short against Utah. The Jayhawks were too often flustered against the conference's stronger foes.
11. Baylor Bears
Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
The Bears started this season as a sleeper pick for the conference. In the season's latter half, they fell asleep. Baylor lost five of its last six games thanks to an atrocious defense.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 6-6 (5-4 Big 12)
Kansas State came into 2025 as a Big 12 contender, but closed it just happy to be bowling. Inconsistency plagued close losses that left Wildcat fans yearning for more.
9. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 7-4 (5-4 Big 12)
Cincy's Icarus imitation process is complete, as the Bearcats lost their final four games after finding themselves ranked with a road showdown against Utah last month. It was still a positive season, but one that went off the rails.
8. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big 12)
Iowa State clung to a third straight victory in Stillwater to conclude a rollercoaster season. The Cyclones' midseason slump proved costly with strong streaks on either end.
7. Houston Cougars
Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
A nine-win season was all any Houstonian could ever ask for in 2025. The Cougars finished with a win over Baylor to close a season as one of the conference's biggest surprises.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big 12)
TCU picked up two impressive victories to end the year over .500 in Big 12 play. Quarterback Josh Hoover finished second in the conference in both passing yards and touchdowns.
5. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big 12)
It wasn't the best defense of a Big 12 title, but ASU had another admirable year under coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils were right in the mix until quarterback Sam Leavitt's season-ending injury.
4. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
It's been a thrilling turnaround for Arizona. The Wilcats won their last five contests and should firmly end the year in top-25 polling.
3. Utah Utes
Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)
The Utes' only losses came to teams in front of them, but football is an unforgiving sport. They missed out on the Big 12 title game and will cross their fingers for a shot in the CFP.
2. BYU Cougars
Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)
BYU entered the twilight zone down 14-0 early against UCF, but stayed composed to reach 11 wins for the second straight season. The Cougs get another crack at TTU this Saturday and hope a loss doesn't doom their CFP hopes.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)
The Red Raiders thumped West Virginia to cap a historic season. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez should see an array of defensive honors as Texas Tech sits as the AP No. 5 entering conference championship weekend.