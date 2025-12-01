Latest Big 12 Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Finalizes

Buffs Beat

The Big 12 regular season has concluded, and it was a fun one, but not for the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Deion Sanders' bunch finished near rock-bottom in the latest Big 12 power rankings while the Texas Tech Red Raiders and BYU Cougars prepare to battle for a conference title.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
That's that.

A busy rivalry week is over, and with not much suspense. As the Colorado Buffaloes concluded their cataclysmic closing slide, the Texas Tech Red Raiders dominated to capture their first-ever Big 12 regular-season championship.

Only a conference title game remains to determine the Big 12's fate in the College Football Playoff, set for this Saturday between Texas Tech and BYU.

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

In our final installation of Big 12 power rankings, how did each program finish off?

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State interim head coach Doug Meacham signals on the sidelines in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 1-11 (0-9 Big 12)

At least it's over. A new era can begin for Oklahoma State as former North Texas coach Eric Morris has taken the Cowboys' job. It was OSU's worst year since a winless 1991, but hope is on the horizon.

15. Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) during the fourth quarter after an extra point against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Record: 3-9 (1-7 Big 12)

Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs sank to second-to-last without Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

14. UCF Knights

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) celebrates a touchdown against the BYU Cougars with UCF Knights defensive tackle Derrick Leblanc (88) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)

It was a rocky first year back under coach Scott Frost in Orlando. Still, the Knights nearly snuck into bowl eligibility and performed admirably on the road at BYU to end their year.

13. West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez talks to his team before an offensive position during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

West Virginia had a year on the wrong end of blowouts and the right end of upsets. Coach Rich Rodriguez picked up a Backyard Brawl victory but saw his team lose by 30 or more points four times.

12. Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Bowling wasn't to be for Kansas after coming up short against Utah. The Jayhawks were too often flustered against the conference's stronger foes.

11. Baylor Bears

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) is unable to catch a pass against Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) during the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

The Bears started this season as a sleeper pick for the conference. In the season's latter half, they fell asleep. Baylor lost five of its last six games thanks to an atrocious defense.

10. Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) takes the handoff from quarterback Avery Johnson (2) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Record: 6-6 (5-4 Big 12)

Kansas State came into 2025 as a Big 12 contender, but closed it just happy to be bowling. Inconsistency plagued close losses that left Wildcat fans yearning for more.

9. Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Tawee Walker (3) runs with the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Record: 7-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Cincy's Icarus imitation process is complete, as the Bearcats lost their final four games after finding themselves ranked with a road showdown against Utah last month. It was still a positive season, but one that went off the rails.

8. Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 29, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Drew Surges (29) and defensive back Caden Matson (43) celebrate after an interception during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Iowa State clung to a third straight victory in Stillwater to conclude a rollercoaster season. The Cyclones' midseason slump proved costly with strong streaks on either end.

7. Houston Cougars

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) carries the ball against Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (45) during the second half at McLane Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

A nine-win season was all any Houstonian could ever ask for in 2025. The Cougars finished with a win over Baylor to close a season as one of the conference's biggest surprises.

6. TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Zachary Chapman (0) and safety Jamel Johnson (2) celebrates a defensive stop against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big 12)

TCU picked up two impressive victories to end the year over .500 in Big 12 play. Quarterback Josh Hoover finished second in the conference in both passing yards and touchdowns.

5. Arizona State Sun Devils

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big 12)

It wasn't the best defense of a Big 12 title, but ASU had another admirable year under coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils were right in the mix until quarterback Sam Leavitt's season-ending injury.

4. Arizona Wildcats

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

It's been a thrilling turnaround for Arizona. The Wilcats won their last five contests and should firmly end the year in top-25 polling.

3. Utah Utes

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

The Utes' only losses came to teams in front of them, but football is an unforgiving sport. They missed out on the Big 12 title game and will cross their fingers for a shot in the CFP.

2. BYU Cougars

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; The BYU Cougars celebrate a fumble recovery by safety Raider Damuni (3) during the second half of the game against the UCF Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)

BYU entered the twilight zone down 14-0 early against UCF, but stayed composed to reach 11 wins for the second straight season. The Cougs get another crack at TTU this Saturday and hope a loss doesn't doom their CFP hopes.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders players celebrate after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)

The Red Raiders thumped West Virginia to cap a historic season. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez should see an array of defensive honors as Texas Tech sits as the AP No. 5 entering conference championship weekend.

