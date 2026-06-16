Big 12 Win Totals Project Long Season Ahead for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are fresh off a 3-9 2025 season and will be looking to get back on the winning side of things.

The oddsmakers don’t like Colorado’s odds of doing so, and project another long season in Boulder.

Colorado’s Win Total Lowest in Big 12 Conference

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Colorado’s win total for the 2026 season is at 4.5. The odds on the over are +135 while the under is -175. No other team in the Big 12 conference has a win total with this low of a number.

There are six teams with win totals of 5.5 in the Big 12: West Virginia, Oklahoma State, UCF, Kansas, Iowa State, and Cincinnati.

The team with the highest win total is the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders at 10.5.

If Colorado were to not go over on their win total, it would make it three out of four years under coach Deion Sanders without a bowl game appearance. Sanders was hired by Colorado prior to the 2023 season.

The Buffs were coming off a 1-11 2022 season and Coach Prime brought energy to the program that was desperately needed. Despite losing eight of their final nine games in 2023 to finish the season with a 4-8 record, it was still a step in the right direction.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2024 was another big step in the right direction, as Colorado won nine games in a season for the first time since 2016, finishing with a record of 9-4. 2025 was a different story.

The 2025 Buffaloes went 3-9 and only beat one team from a power conference. They finished second to last in the Big 12, ahead of only the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who went winless in league play.

To make matters worse, Colorado struggled in high school recruiting during the 2026 cycle. The Buffs 2026 class was ranked No. 67 in the country, according to Rivals, one of the lowest ranked classes across all power conference teams. It was also ranked as the No. 15 class in the Big 12.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Out of the 20 commits, just two were rated as a four or five star recruits. While this class could end up outperforming their ranking, it’s still not a good sign to see a three-win season followed up by adding a low ranked recruiting class.

The Buffaloes will get their 2026 season underway on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Colorado and Georgia Tech kicked off the season in 2025, only that time it was in Boulder at Folsom Field.

Georgia Tech went into a hostile enviroment and won a very entertaining game by a final score of 27-20. Will the Buffs be able to get off to a 1-0 start this time around?

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