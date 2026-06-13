Three Reasons Why Next Season Will Be Deion Sanders Best With Colorado

After what appears to be a very successful offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders could be poised for a great 2026 showing.

With the new additions to the roster and coaching staff in mind, here are three reasons why next season will be one of the best since Coach Prime has joined the Buffaloes.

1. Added Sack Production

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block Tulane Green Wave defensive linemen Santana Hopper (29) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons for Colorado to make a significant improvement is the amount of talent the Buffaloes added across the defensive line to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, while also elevating Chris Marve from being the linebackers coach to now being the defensive coordinator.

Last season, the Buffaloes had major struggles in getting after the quarterback, as Colorado recorded 13 sacks, which ranked 129th in the country. For the Buffaloes to be a much better defense, that is something needed to change, which is why Sanders and the coaching staff attacked the defensive line heavily in the transfer portal.

Through the transfer portal, Colorado was able to bring in defensive ends Vili Taufatofua, Toby Anene, Lamont Lester Jr., Immanuel Ezeogu, Balansama Kamara, and Yamil Talib, in addition to defensive tackles Santana Hopper, Ezra Christensen, and Dylan Manuel as the main additions. When taking a look at this new defensive line, this does seem like a group that should be able to help Colorado’s pass rush significantly, as they recorded more than 40 sacks collectively in 2025.

With the additions of these defensive linemen, the Buffaloes should be in a much better position to not only get after the quarterback but also stop the run.

2. Offensive Adjustments

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, Colorado also made several changes, including the addition of Brennan Marion as the new offensive coordinator. Almost everywhere Marion has gone, he has been able to create a consistent and productive offense, which is definitely something that the Buffaloes could use after a very inconsistent offensive performance in 2025.

With Marion now at the helm, he may be able to help develop one of Colorado’s most important players in redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who gained experience last season, but with a tough offensive situation around Lewis, it was very difficult for him to succeed.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In Marion’s offense, Lewis should be able to find success mainly because Marion’s offensive focus is more balanced and should put less pressure on Lewis. Marion’s offensive focus centers around getting the ball out quickly to playmakers, as well as establishing a physical and downhill rush attack, which should work well with Lewis based on his ability to make quick reads, get the ball out fast, and use the pieces he has around him.

To further maximize Lewis’s talent, Colorado was also able to bring in great playmakers in the back field and on the perimeter, which included running backs Damian Henderson II, Richard Young, and Jaquail Smith, in addition to wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell. The Buffaloes were also able to add solid players to the offensive line, which should also be a major help to Lewis.

With the addition of Marion and the changes Colorado made on the perimeter and up front, the Buffaloes' offense should be in a much better position to succeed with Lewis under center, and could help Colorado to be a much more competitive force in the Big 12 next season.

3. New Linebacker Core

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes were also able to add a significant amount of talent to the offensive group with the additions of Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron, and Tyler Martinez.

With Marve now serving as the defensive playcaller, this linebacking group could be a great position to succeed with his emphasis on physicality, violence, aggression, and speed, mainly because that is exactly how Lefau, Lampron, and Martinez play.

The new trio of linebackers will need to bring those traits to the table every week, especially if they want to significantly improve Colorado's rush defense from a season ago. During the 2025 season, Colorado allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation and was clearly one of the Buffaloes' biggest struggles.

If the linebacker core of Lefau, Lampron, and Martinez can work well with Colorado’s revamped defensive line, the Buffaloes should be able to take a major step forward as a rush defense, which could be massive for Colorado’s ability to compete in a physical Big 12 conference.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.