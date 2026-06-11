Betting Odds Released for Colorado’s Season Opener Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are kicking off their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

What are the current betting odds for this Big 12-ACC matchup?

Colorado Road Underdogs Against Georgia Tech

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buffaloes are 7.5-point underdogs against the home Yellow Jackets. Colorado has odds of +225 to win the game outright while Georgia Tech is -280. The current over/under is at 51.5 points.

Colorado and Georgia Tech have faced off just one time before and it came last season in Boulder. The Yellow Jackets came into Folsom Field for the season opener, knocking off the Buffs by a score of 27-20. Colorado will attempt to return the favor in 2026.

These two teams are coming off completely different 2025 seasons.

Colorado went 3-9 overall, with just one of their wins coming over a power conference team. For the second time in the last three seasons, Colorado missed a bowl game under coach Deion Sanders. The Buffs have an overall record of 16-21 since Coach Prime took over in 2023.

Georgia Tech on the other hand went 9-4, including a mark of 6-2 in ACC conference play. They made it to the Pop-Tarts bowl, where they lost to the BYU Cougars.

New Quarterbacks For Both Teams

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s starting quarterback during the 2025 season opener against Georgia Tech was Kaidon Salter. With Salter now in the CFL, they appear to be giving the starting nod to redshirt freshman Julian Lewis.

Lewis signed with Colorado as a four-star recruit in their 2025 high school recruiting class. He ended up playing in four games as a true freshman with the Buffs, throwing for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. By not playing in a fifth game, Lewis was able to retain his redshirt and it will give him another year of eligibility at the collegiate level.

Georgia Tech will also have a new quarterback under center this season. Haynes King was the guy for the Yellow Jackets from 2023-2025, but now will now have to move on as King is currently in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech went into the transfer portal this offseason and landed former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback, Alberto Mendoza. He is the younger brother of 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

According to ESPN as of April 2026, Mendoza has “used spring practice to established himself as the favorite to start at quarterback” for the Yellow Jackets this season.

As a sophomore for Indiana in 2025, he threw for 286 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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