One Colorado Transfer Defensive Lineman Poised for a Breakout Year

As the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders look to have a much better record than they did in 2025, that has meant a different kind of approach in the transfer portal.

The new approach has prioritized a blend of experience and production, which Sanders and the Buffaloes hope to see pay off. One of the new additions, specifically along the defensive line, could be poised for a breakout season with Colorado's defense.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Ezra Christensen

One of the biggest additions for the Buffaloes in the transfer portal comes in the form of defensive tackle Ezra Christensen, who transferred in from New Mexico State.

Heading into next season, Christensen ranks as the seventh overall draft-eligible defensive tackle and is the 57th overall prospect according to PFF. Based on Christensen’s production and talent, this comes as no surprise, and if he can continue to produce in 2026, he could climb even higher in the rankings.

In 2025 with New Mexico State, Christensen recorded 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. Christensen’s ability to produce dominantly showed the potential he has and should be a solid contributor for Colorado in 2026.

Standing at 6-2 and 280 pounds, Christensen has the flexibility to be a strong force against the run but also has the athleticism to get after the passer. The fact that Christensen can contribute in both areas of the game is critical and could lead to the Buffaloes being a much-improved unit next season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Defensive Line Struggles In 2025

During the 2025 season, Colorado struggled to stop the run as well as getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The biggest issue for the Buffaloes was no doubt stopping the run as they allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation. Consistently opposing offenses were able to dominate the Colorado front, which made it very difficult to get off the field and generate stops.

In addition to the struggles on the ground, the Buffaloes also struggled to get after the quarterback. During the 2025 season, Colorado recorded just 13 sacks, which was 129th in the nation. The inability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks put a lot of stress on the Buffaloes’ secondary and also proved to be too much for Colorado to overcome last season.

With the struggles against the run and creating pressure, Coach Prime and the coaching staff had no choice but to add as much top-tier talent up front as they could. The desire to add that talent resulted in the addition of Christensen as well as several players up front on the interior of the defensive line.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block Tulane Green Wave defensive linemen Santana Hopper (29) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Room

In addition to Christensen, Colorado also added Santana Hopper, Dylan Manuel, Sedrick Smith, Tyler Moore, and Samu Taumanupepe to the defensive tackle room.

Strengthening the defensive tackle unit up front was not only a necessity, but based on the transfer portal movement, it seemed to be a priority for Sanders.

While the depth chart looks like it is in great shape right now, there is still one major concern for the Buffaloes at defensive tackle, which is Christensen’s eligibility. As of now, the hope is that Christensen will be eligible for the 2026 season, but that has not been confirmed yet.

In his career, Christensen played one season at the junior college level with San Diego Mesa College and three seasons at the Division 1 level, with two at Fresno State and one with New Mexico State. With that in mind, Christensen and the Buffaloes are hoping he gets one season back and is eligible to play next season and make a major impact for the Buffaloes.

As Colorado heads into next season, the pressure appears to be mounting on Sanders and the football program, which could put extra pressure on the players as well to perform. With that pressure, it will be interesting to see how different players respond with their performance on the field.

If Christensen can play next season, his impact could be one of the most important for Colorado, as he hopes to prove why he is not only one of the best defensive linemen in the Big 12 but also one of the best defensive linemen in the country heading into the 2027 NFL Draft.

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