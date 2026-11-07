Biggest Concern on Colorado Buffaloes Game Day Availability Report

The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-5, with a 1-4 record in conference play, and injuries have not helped Colorado coach Deion Sanders' and the Buffaloes when trying to turn the program around after a nine-loss season in 2025.

The Buffaloes are on the road against Arizona State, and the Sun Devils are not far away from Colorado at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The Sun Devils are 4-4, and like Colorado, Arizona State has dealt with inconsistency and turnovers from the quarterback position.

Oct 31, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during the second half of a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams are also dealing with injuries. The Buffaloes will be without wide receiver Danny Scudero for another week, but defensive back Naeten Mitchell's addition to the injury report could cause trouble in the Colorado secondary. That's the biggest concern for the Buffs.

Additionally, defensive lineman Dylan Manuel is a game time decision for the Buffaloes.

Sanders and the Buffs started the season with quarterback Julian Lewis leading the offense, and the former blue-chip recruit threw for 733 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 intereptions in 3.5 games. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has since taken over, throwing for 1,164 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley leads the team with 1,360 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, but the Sun Devils have turned to quarterbacks Mikey Keene and Jake Fette at times.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With running back Micah Welch sidelined, the Buffaloes likely rely on running backs Richard Young and JaQuail Smith again.

Meanwhile, the defensive line will be without Vili Taufataand Same Gadie as the game day update confirmed that both Buffs will be out on Saturday.

Arizona State has one game time decision in running back Jason Brown Jr., although the Sun Devils' running game is typically led by running backs Cardae Mack and Kyson Brown.

Colorado Buffaloes Game Day Availability Report

Out

Naeten Mitchell, defensive back

Kaleb Mathis, wide receiver

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Micah Welch, running back

Vili Taufatofua, defensive line

Sam Gadie, defensive end

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Game Time Decision

Dylan Manuel, defensive line

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Day Availability Report

Out

Lyrick Rawls, defensive back

Wade Helton, offensive lineman

Uriah Neloms, wide receiver

Harry Hassmann, wide receiver

Game Time Decision

Jason Brown Jr., running back

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Betting Odds

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Arizona Sate is favored to beat "Coach Prime" and Colorado on Saturday. The spread is three points in favor of the Sun Devils, whie Colorado's moneyline odds are +136.

With home-field advantage typically accounting for roughly three points in betting odds, the spread seemingly indicates that the Buffaloes are evenly matched with the Sun Devils. Can Sanders and company pick up a road win and surpass the program's win total from 2025?

Kickoff between Colorado and Arizona State is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT with the broadcast on ESPN2.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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