Biggest Concern on Colorado Buffaloes Game Day Availability Report
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The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-5, with a 1-4 record in conference play, and injuries have not helped Colorado coach Deion Sanders' and the Buffaloes when trying to turn the program around after a nine-loss season in 2025.
The Buffaloes are on the road against Arizona State, and the Sun Devils are not far away from Colorado at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The Sun Devils are 4-4, and like Colorado, Arizona State has dealt with inconsistency and turnovers from the quarterback position.
Both teams are also dealing with injuries. The Buffaloes will be without wide receiver Danny Scudero for another week, but defensive back Naeten Mitchell's addition to the injury report could cause trouble in the Colorado secondary. That's the biggest concern for the Buffs.
Additionally, defensive lineman Dylan Manuel is a game time decision for the Buffaloes.
Sanders and the Buffs started the season with quarterback Julian Lewis leading the offense, and the former blue-chip recruit threw for 733 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 intereptions in 3.5 games. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has since taken over, throwing for 1,164 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Meanwhile, Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley leads the team with 1,360 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, but the Sun Devils have turned to quarterbacks Mikey Keene and Jake Fette at times.
With running back Micah Welch sidelined, the Buffaloes likely rely on running backs Richard Young and JaQuail Smith again.
Meanwhile, the defensive line will be without Vili Taufataand Same Gadie as the game day update confirmed that both Buffs will be out on Saturday.
Arizona State has one game time decision in running back Jason Brown Jr., although the Sun Devils' running game is typically led by running backs Cardae Mack and Kyson Brown.
Colorado Buffaloes Game Day Availability Report
Out
Naeten Mitchell, defensive back
Kaleb Mathis, wide receiver
Danny Scudero, wide receiver
Braylon Edwards, defensive back
Micah Welch, running back
Vili Taufatofua, defensive line
Sam Gadie, defensive end
Game Time Decision
Dylan Manuel, defensive line
Arizona State Sun Devils Game Day Availability Report
Out
Lyrick Rawls, defensive back
Wade Helton, offensive lineman
Uriah Neloms, wide receiver
Harry Hassmann, wide receiver
Game Time Decision
Jason Brown Jr., running back
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Betting Odds
According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Arizona Sate is favored to beat "Coach Prime" and Colorado on Saturday. The spread is three points in favor of the Sun Devils, whie Colorado's moneyline odds are +136.
With home-field advantage typically accounting for roughly three points in betting odds, the spread seemingly indicates that the Buffaloes are evenly matched with the Sun Devils. Can Sanders and company pick up a road win and surpass the program's win total from 2025?
Kickoff between Colorado and Arizona State is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT with the broadcast on ESPN2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.