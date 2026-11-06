Colorado Buffaloes Projected Inactives vs. Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes snapped a five-game losing streak with an overtime win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Halloween, but the team is still dealing with a few question marks when it comes to injuries.

Projected Inactives for Colorado vs. Arizona State

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passes the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis' family announced that Lewis suffered a medical emergency prior to the Buffaloes' game against Kansas State, Lewis was listed on the team's official availability report. However, he was then taken off of the injury report, potentially signaling a long-term absence. Lewis has not played since Colorado's loss to Baylor in the fourth week of the season, Sept. 26.

Other Buffs players, like linebacker Tyler Martinez, have been taken off the availability reports if their injuries are expected to keep them sidelined for most of the season. Similarly, Colorado wide receiver Quentin Gibson underwent surgery, per coach Deion Sanders, and Gibson has subsequently not appeared on the Buffaloes' injury reports.

As a result, Colorado could be fairly thin at the wide receiver position while facing Arizona State. Both receivers Danny Scudero and Kaleb Mathis were listed among the five players under "out" on Thursday before traveling to Tempe, Arizona, to take on the Sun Devils.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero has only appeared in two games this season, but he continues to be named on the program's availability reports. Whether a return for Scudero is imminent or not is currently unknown, although Sanders has made it clear that Colorado is protecting the wide receiver's long-term health rather than rushing him back on the field.

Running back Micah Welch suffered a hand injury in the loss to Utah, and he is listed alongside Scudero as "out" against Arizona State. However, in the absence of Welch, Colorado has leaned on running backs Richard Young and JaQuail Smith, finding a formidable one-two punch out of the backfield.

In the win over Kansas State, Young carried the ball 24 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Smith logged eight carries and 63 yards, including a 47-yard rush, and a touchdown. The Buffs also have running backs Damian Henderson II and DeKalon Taylor presumably available, since neither are listed with Welch on the availability report.

One of the bigger questions heading into Saturday's game will be the status of defensive lineman Dylan Manuel, who is currently "questionable." Buffaloes defensive back Cree Thomas and offensive lineman Sean Kinney are currently "probable," indicating that they may play against Arizona State.

Colorado Buffaloes Official Availability Report

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

Kaleb Mathis, wide receiver

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Micah Welch, running back

Sam Gadie, defensive end

Doubtful

Naeten Mitchell, defensive back

Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman

Questionable

Dylan Manuel, defensive lineman

Probable

Cree Thomas, defensive back

Sean Kinney, offensive lineman

Colorado and Arizona State are set to square off on Saturday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT with the national TV broadcast on ESPN2.

Can "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes start a two-game winning streak?

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