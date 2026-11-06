Colorado Buffaloes Projected Inactives vs. Arizona State
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The Colorado Buffaloes snapped a five-game losing streak with an overtime win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Halloween, but the team is still dealing with a few question marks when it comes to injuries.
Projected Inactives for Colorado vs. Arizona State
After Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis' family announced that Lewis suffered a medical emergency prior to the Buffaloes' game against Kansas State, Lewis was listed on the team's official availability report. However, he was then taken off of the injury report, potentially signaling a long-term absence. Lewis has not played since Colorado's loss to Baylor in the fourth week of the season, Sept. 26.
Other Buffs players, like linebacker Tyler Martinez, have been taken off the availability reports if their injuries are expected to keep them sidelined for most of the season. Similarly, Colorado wide receiver Quentin Gibson underwent surgery, per coach Deion Sanders, and Gibson has subsequently not appeared on the Buffaloes' injury reports.
As a result, Colorado could be fairly thin at the wide receiver position while facing Arizona State. Both receivers Danny Scudero and Kaleb Mathis were listed among the five players under "out" on Thursday before traveling to Tempe, Arizona, to take on the Sun Devils.
Scudero has only appeared in two games this season, but he continues to be named on the program's availability reports. Whether a return for Scudero is imminent or not is currently unknown, although Sanders has made it clear that Colorado is protecting the wide receiver's long-term health rather than rushing him back on the field.
Running back Micah Welch suffered a hand injury in the loss to Utah, and he is listed alongside Scudero as "out" against Arizona State. However, in the absence of Welch, Colorado has leaned on running backs Richard Young and JaQuail Smith, finding a formidable one-two punch out of the backfield.
In the win over Kansas State, Young carried the ball 24 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Smith logged eight carries and 63 yards, including a 47-yard rush, and a touchdown. The Buffs also have running backs Damian Henderson II and DeKalon Taylor presumably available, since neither are listed with Welch on the availability report.
One of the bigger questions heading into Saturday's game will be the status of defensive lineman Dylan Manuel, who is currently "questionable." Buffaloes defensive back Cree Thomas and offensive lineman Sean Kinney are currently "probable," indicating that they may play against Arizona State.
Colorado Buffaloes Official Availability Report
Out
Kaleb Mathis, wide receiver
Danny Scudero, wide receiver
Braylon Edwards, defensive back
Micah Welch, running back
Sam Gadie, defensive end
Doubtful
Naeten Mitchell, defensive back
Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman
Questionable
Dylan Manuel, defensive lineman
Probable
Cree Thomas, defensive back
Sean Kinney, offensive lineman
Colorado and Arizona State are set to square off on Saturday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT with the national TV broadcast on ESPN2.
Can "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes start a two-game winning streak?
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.