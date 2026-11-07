Colorado Loses Two Defenders in Latest Injury Report Before Arizona State
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The Colorado Buffaloes have had very few bounces go their way in terms of injuries this season, but they were hopeful that may change in Week 10. The Buffaloes had a few players who weren’t ruled out for the majority of the week, and although they were battling injuries, there was still some hope they may play against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
However, Friday’s update was the bearer of bad news for Colorado fans. All but one of those players were ruled out, and the final member of that list’s status is still undetermined.
Thankfully for Colorado, the two members of the injury report who were listed as probable will play. Those two were cornerback Cree Thomas and Sean Kinney. Namely, Kinney has been an impact player for the entire season since winning Colorado’s starting center job. Backup Demetrius Hunter went down with a likely season-ending injury in Week 1, and Kinney hasn’t wavered in his increased snap count.
Out
- Safety Naeten Mitchell
- Wide receiver Kaleb Mathis
- Wide receiver Danny Scudero
- Defensive back Braylon Edwards
- Running back Micah Welch
- Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua
- Defensive end Sam Gadie
As of Thursday, Taufatofua and Mitchell still had a chance to play, though they were listed as doubtful. However, Friday’s report officially ruled them out. Mitchell has been an anchor in the Buffaloes’ secondary, as he and fellow safety Randon Fontenette have been the most dependable part of that unit.
As for Taufatofua, he’s been dealt a bad hand with injuries this season, as he missed Colorado’s first four games as well. But when he made his return against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5, he was a solid contributor right away. He assisted Santana Hopper in creating pressure as a hybrid defensive lineman, and Hopper likely wouldn’t have had the game he did without him.
But before Taufatofua could build much momentum off of a few solid performances, he finds himself back on the injury report. He missed Colorado’s game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 9 and will now miss a second-straight against the Sun Devils.
There was also hope that Welch could return this week, but that was shut down with the week’s first injury report. In addition, Scudero, who played in the first two games of the season, still hasn't returned from the injury report. His chances of playing again this season continue to get slimmer by the week. But those unfortunate updates go to show the type of luck Colorado has had with injuries this season.
Questionable
- Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel
Manuel is the lone player from the Buffs’ midweek injury reports who still has a chance to play against ASU. He was upgraded to questionable on Thursday, and that status remained on Friday’s report.
Manuel has been crucial to the interior of the Buffs’ defensive line this season, and Colorado will have a taller task in front of it when trying to stop ASU’s rushing attack if he can’t go. Luckily for the Buffaloes, they have depth on the interior defensive line, but Manuel’s absence is still one they hope to avoid.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.