Biggest Trap Game On The Colorado Buffaloes Schedule

Following a disappointing showing during the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping that they can perform much better in 2026. However, the schedule for Colorado in the Big 12 has plenty of tests and challenges that the Buffaloes must overcome.

As Colorado prepares for next season, there is one opponent in particular that the Buffaloes could be in danger of overlooking, which could create a major trap game on their 2026 schedule.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Week 2 Against Weber State

The potential trap game comes in the form of the Weber State Wildcats. At first glance, it may appear that this should be an easy win. However, Colorado was in a very similar situation last year, and the game went a lot differently than what coach Deion Sanders may have expected.

In 2025, the Buffaloes took on Delaware early in the season, which was an FCS opponent that Colorado expected to dominate. At halftime, Colorado was only up 17-7. As the game moved along, the Buffaloes were able to secure a win as they scored two more touchdowns and won 31-7.

Early in the season, Colorado has to find a rhythm, and last season, the Buffaloes struggled to find that rhythm, especially at the quarterback position. As Colorado heads into the season, dominantly winning against Weber State while finding a rhythm is something that Coach Prime and the Buffaloes must do.

The matchup with Weber State comes in the middle of a very difficult stretch where Colorado plays three out of four games on the road, which includes games against Georgia Tech, Northwestern, and Baylor.

Winning that home game against Weber State in Week 2 is critical to gain momentum and give the new players, in addition to the new coaching staff, the confidence they need for next season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Big 12 Schedule

For Colorado to compete near the top of the Big 12, winning games early on is critical to build confidence and momentum, with the schedule getting harder each week. After the first four weeks, which seem to be difficult, the Buffaloes also have a home matchup against Utah, followed by a bye week, and then another home matchup, this time against Texas Tech.

At this point in the season, the Buffaloes could be in a very precarious situation and could be on the verge of having another season where they underperform.

Not only does Colorado have matchups early in the season, but they also have a road test against Arizona State and a home game against Houston. These are also games that should show where Colorado stacks up against the rest of the Big 12 and if the Buffaloes could become bowl eligible or potentially reach an even higher ceiling.

Regardless of how hard this schedule is, the expectations for coach Sanders and Colorado will not be lowered, and the pressure will continue to ramp up. While the Buffaloes do have a very difficult schedule, this also gives Colorado plenty of opportunities to show that they are a much-improved team and can compete with the top of the Big 12.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Significant Change In Boulder

Heading into next season, there are a few changes that will be interesting to watch. Two of the biggest changes are the coordinators on both sides of the ball being different from a year ago.

On the offensive side, Coach Prime brought in Brennan Marion to become the offensive coordinator, and on defense, Sanders internally promoted Chris Marve to take over as the defensive coordinator.

Both Marve and Marion have shown the ability to be successful in their previous coaching stints, which bodes well for Colorado, looking to develop several young players on the roster and maximize the significant number of transfer portal talent that the Buffaloes brought in.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is grabbed by Vanderbilt safety/outside linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through the transfer portal, Colorado brought in several great players at a variety of positions. Some of the major additions include wide receiver Danny Scudero, offensive tackle Taj White, defensive tackle Santana Hopper, linebacker Liona Lefau, and safety Randon Fontenette.

The transfers who have joined Colorado’s roster all have the opportunity to make major impacts and could be a major reason why the Buffaloes are a much better team in 2026.

As Colorado gets ready for next season, the competition in the Big 12 continues to get better, and if the Buffaloes can win the games they are supposed to and use their new roster additions to compete in the tougher games, Colorado could have the best season yet under Coach Prime.

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