Key Offseason Exit Lands Colorado on Wrong Side of Transfer Portal List
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Throughout the offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have made several solid additions, but they have also lost a few players.
One of the more crucial losses for the Buffaloes came in the secondary, which put Colorado on an unfortunate transfer portal ranking.
Key Transfer Portal Loss
During the transfer portal activity, Colorado made some good additions, but one player in particular left Colorado, which could be very impactful for the next college football season.
The critical transfer portal loss came in the form of cornerback D.J. McKinney, who transferred from Colorado to Notre Dame and could be one of the more impactful transfers next season.
According to CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford, McKinney has a chance to make a major impact with the Fighting Irish in 2026 after being ranked No. 15 on the most important transfers in college football next season. During the 2025 season, McKinney was one of the bright spots for the Buffaloes, and that role could be very impactful if no one steps into it next season.
In his 2025 campaign, McKinney totaled 34 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception as someone that Colorado could rely on to be solid in the back end. Standing at 6-2, McKinney brought solid length and could match up with many of the bigger receivers that the Buffaloes faced, which was a huge benefit during his time in Boulder.
With the loss of McKinney to the transfer portal and fellow cornerback Preston Hodge set to begin his NFL career, Coach Prime had a clear need to add talent in the secondary that needed to be addressed.
After the conclusion of spring practice, it seems that Colorado is in a great spot after bringing lots of talent to the secondary that could make a major impact during the 2026 season.
Colorado Buffaloes Secondary Additions
In the transfer portal, coach Sanders and the Buffaloes opted to significantly change their approach, which resulted in more of an emphasis on experience and production. With that new approach, Colorado was able to land several players who could be very impactful next season.
The major additions at cornerback include Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, Boo Carter, Emory Floyd, Jason Stokes Jr., and Paul Omodia. The Buffaloes were also able to bring in Preston Ashley and Braylon Edwards as recruits from the high school level.
Adding talent in the secondary was paramount for Colorado’s success, and it seems that they have been able to do just that.
Throughout the spring, Thomas has stood out with a tremendous ability to make plays on the ball, including interceptions and pass breakups, on a consistent basis. With his performance, Thomas appears to be closing in on being Colorado’s top corner and could become one of the more impactful players for the Buffaloes next season.
In addition to Thomas, Carter has also made an impact with his play, but also the versatility that he could provide to the secondary. With his speed, Thomas can play in the slot at nickel corner, could play outside corner, and if needed, could play the safety position to limit big plays over the top of the defense.
The duo of Thomas and Carter does seem to be where the Buffaloes are leaning for two of the positions. However, fall camp does allow the rest of the room to prove what they can do and potentially work into the rotation.
Colorado 2026 Secondary Outlook
In the Big 12 conference, having players who can serve as shutdown corners is key, and with the additions through the portal, it seems that the Buffaloes may have those kinds of players on the roster.
As of now, the starting lineup is not set in stone, but it appears that Thomas should be one of the starting outside corners, Carter should be in the slot at nickel, and the other outside corner position is something that the Buffaloes may decide during fall camp.
Competing for the second outside corner position seems to be Eaglin, Omodia, and Floyd, in addition to RJ Johnson, who returns from the 2025 season for Colorado.
While the Buffaloes have lost players like McKinney and Hodge in the secondary, the change in recruiting approach appears to have helped Colorado find players who can produce and have prior experience, which could make the Buffaloes very competitive in the Big 12.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94