Key Offseason Exit Lands Colorado on Wrong Side of Transfer Portal List

Throughout the offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have made several solid additions, but they have also lost a few players.

One of the more crucial losses for the Buffaloes came in the secondary, which put Colorado on an unfortunate transfer portal ranking.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Key Transfer Portal Loss

During the transfer portal activity, Colorado made some good additions, but one player in particular left Colorado, which could be very impactful for the next college football season.

The critical transfer portal loss came in the form of cornerback D.J. McKinney, who transferred from Colorado to Notre Dame and could be one of the more impactful transfers next season.

According to CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford, McKinney has a chance to make a major impact with the Fighting Irish in 2026 after being ranked No. 15 on the most important transfers in college football next season. During the 2025 season, McKinney was one of the bright spots for the Buffaloes, and that role could be very impactful if no one steps into it next season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his 2025 campaign, McKinney totaled 34 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception as someone that Colorado could rely on to be solid in the back end. Standing at 6-2, McKinney brought solid length and could match up with many of the bigger receivers that the Buffaloes faced, which was a huge benefit during his time in Boulder.

With the loss of McKinney to the transfer portal and fellow cornerback Preston Hodge set to begin his NFL career, Coach Prime had a clear need to add talent in the secondary that needed to be addressed.

After the conclusion of spring practice, it seems that Colorado is in a great spot after bringing lots of talent to the secondary that could make a major impact during the 2026 season.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Secondary Additions

In the transfer portal, coach Sanders and the Buffaloes opted to significantly change their approach, which resulted in more of an emphasis on experience and production. With that new approach, Colorado was able to land several players who could be very impactful next season.

The major additions at cornerback include Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, Boo Carter, Emory Floyd, Jason Stokes Jr., and Paul Omodia. The Buffaloes were also able to bring in Preston Ashley and Braylon Edwards as recruits from the high school level.

Adding talent in the secondary was paramount for Colorado’s success, and it seems that they have been able to do just that.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the spring, Thomas has stood out with a tremendous ability to make plays on the ball, including interceptions and pass breakups, on a consistent basis. With his performance, Thomas appears to be closing in on being Colorado’s top corner and could become one of the more impactful players for the Buffaloes next season.

In addition to Thomas, Carter has also made an impact with his play, but also the versatility that he could provide to the secondary. With his speed, Thomas can play in the slot at nickel corner, could play outside corner, and if needed, could play the safety position to limit big plays over the top of the defense.

The duo of Thomas and Carter does seem to be where the Buffaloes are leaning for two of the positions. However, fall camp does allow the rest of the room to prove what they can do and potentially work into the rotation.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) tries to pump up the crowd during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado 2026 Secondary Outlook

In the Big 12 conference, having players who can serve as shutdown corners is key, and with the additions through the portal, it seems that the Buffaloes may have those kinds of players on the roster.

As of now, the starting lineup is not set in stone, but it appears that Thomas should be one of the starting outside corners, Carter should be in the slot at nickel, and the other outside corner position is something that the Buffaloes may decide during fall camp.

Competing for the second outside corner position seems to be Eaglin, Omodia, and Floyd, in addition to RJ Johnson, who returns from the 2025 season for Colorado.

While the Buffaloes have lost players like McKinney and Hodge in the secondary, the change in recruiting approach appears to have helped Colorado find players who can produce and have prior experience, which could make the Buffaloes very competitive in the Big 12.

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