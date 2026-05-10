One Opponent That Colorado Can’t Afford To Overlook Next Season

As the Colorado Buffaloes head into the 2026 season, they need to take advantage of every opportunity on their schedule to stack up as many wins as possible. As is the case every season, there are often major upsets in college football, which can turn the course of a season for any team. If Colorado wants to be a much-improved team next season, it must avoid these upsets and be alert every single week.

For the Buffaloes, there is one team in particular that Colorado cannot afford to overlook if they do want to be competitive in the Big 12 next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The UCF Knights

For the Buffaloes, the one team that cannot afford to overlook is the UCF Knights. Last season, UCF, like Colorado, finished near the bottom of the Big 12, which could be something that Colorado may overlook.

While UCF and Colorado did finish in similar spots in the Big 12 standings, the significant amount of additions that Colorado has made on offense and defense gives the Buffaloes the confidence that they can beat a team like UCF when they need to

There are two key reasons why Colorado cannot afford to overlook UCF. The first being that with a tough schedule, including other teams, like Utah, Texas Tech, Arizona State, and Houston, Colorado has very little room for air if they want to place in the top half of the Big 12.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In addition to the tough schedule Colorado has, as of now, the Buffaloes are expected to play UCF in the last week of the regular season, which could be a very important game. In the last week of the regular season, the standings will be in the balance, which gives Colorado a chance to climb them if they can take advantage of this opportunity. If the Buffaloes fail to beat UCF, they could put themselves in a position where they are once again not eligible for a bowl game.

In years past, Colorado has struggled to take advantage of opportunities consistently to help them find success late in the season.

With games on the schedule like UCF, it often can result in complacency or simply not taking their opponent seriously. If they really want to be much improved from 2025, this is something that Colorado cannot afford to do, especially in a conference like the Big 12

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Key Transfer Portal Moves

With the hope of competing in the Big 12, Sanders knew that Colorado needed change, which is exactly what he was able to bring through the transfer portal. All across the roster, Sanders was able to bring in players who have the potential to impact the program in a positive way right away.

Some of the major moves that cobra made in the transfer portal include adding wide receiver Danny Scudero, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, center Demetrius Hunter, guard Jose Soto, defensive tackle Santana Hopper, defensive end Vili Taufatofua, linebacker Gideon Lampron, cornerback Cree Thomas, and safety Randon Fontenette.

Adding players like this all across the roster could help Colorado to be much better than what they showed last season, but also accomplish something they have been unable to do in the first three seasons under coach Sanders.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Big 12 Title Hopes

Under Coach Sanders, the Buffaloes have been unable to make the Big 12 championship game.

In order to win the Big 12, Colorado has to win the games they are supposed to win and also win games they are supposed to lose. That is the true testament of a team that is ready to win a conference championship.

If Colorado can contend the conference championship, this could help the trajectory of the program to change significantly.

As the Buffaloes head into next season, the pressure to win at a high level in the Big 12 is mounting, but with the additions that Colorado has made in addition to the leader that Coach Prime is, the Buffaloes may be in a great position to not only compete in the Big 12 but potentially win the Big 12 and shock the college football world.

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