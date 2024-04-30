Bishop Thomas enters transfer portal after being dismissed at Colorado
Bishop Thomas officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. The FSU transfer spent one season with the Buffaloes.
Thomas, an original three-star prospect from Bishop Moore Catholic (Florida) was part of Deion Sanders' initial transfer portal wave past year. He held a lot of promise but struggled to make a significant impact on the field.
He was dismissed from the program last year after being suspended. Sources tell BuffsBeat an off-campus incident involving Thomas kept him on the sidelines toward the end of last season. This follows a similar pattern from his time at Florida State, where he played in only two games and ultimately opted to redshirt his first season.
During his sole season at Colorado, Thomas managed to appear in eight games, where he contributed six tackles (two for loss), and a fumble recovery. His standout performance came in a game against Arizona State, where he recorded three tackles.
The transfer portal window closes after today. Thomas' exit marks the 39th player from the Buffaloes to enter the portal since the start of 2024. However, the program has also made significant additions, bringing in 34 players to make up the losses.