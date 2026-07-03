Brennan Marion's Fiery Vision for Colorado Running Backs Turns Heads

The presence of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is clearly rubbing off on the Colorado Buffaloes. Even coach Deion Sanders sees the effect.

One viral moment captured online and released July 1 pinpoints the energy Marion brings to Boulder. Which involved Marion inspiring one running back to "get tough" and answering the bell.

Brennan Marion Motivation on Display for Colorado

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado slipping next-to-last among Big 12 teams in rushing yards per game helped persuade the Marion hire.

One huddle shined a light on the kind of energy the former Sacramento State head coach is now installing for this ground attack.

Marion gathers with his 2026 running backs and encourages them to "get violent" on the field. But then he looks newcomer from Alabama Richard Young straight in the eyes.

"I'm talking to you!" Marion is overheard saying. "They threw you around! Let's get tough!"

Marion's words was all Young needed. He lowered his left shoulder in the style of Derrick Henry and broke off a long touchdown run during a scrimmage session. Sanders himself gleamed at what he saw, yelling out "That's who I want! That's who we want!" after Young's rumble to the end zone.

🚨Colorado OC Brennan Marion wants his RBs to run the ball like Derrick Henry…



Coach Prime loving it too… Watch⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TY0jeZRwPq — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 1, 2026

Brennan Marion Brings Improved Numbers in tow to Boulder

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion's past history of improving numbers is bound to energize Colorado fans with the season fast approaching.

Once again he aims to improve one of the nation's worst ground games this fall. But here's a deeper dive of how units performed when Marion got on board:

Sacramento State: The Hornets racked up 4.5 rushing yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns in 2024. Marion's one season as head coach saw the numbers spiked to 262.6 and delivered 39 touchdowns following handoffs.

UNLV: The Rebels settled for only 4.2 yards per the ground attack and scored 18 touchdowns, this despite Aidan Robbins rushing for over 1,000 yards. The 2023 offense compiled 2,429 team yards (averaged 4.6 yards per carry) and scored 39 total touchdowns here too. Marion's 2024 ground attack looked even better in hitting 3,409 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and scoring 29 times.

Sanders needed more than someone who could get the best out of returning quarterback Julian Lewis and the wide receiver core. Coach Prime had to scour the nation for someone presenting a history of flipping running back units around. Marion emerged as one of Sanders' most pivotal hires across the college football offseason.

Who could Surprise in new Colorado Run Offense?

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young enters the fall season expected to ascend here. This "Go-Go" offense featuring more two-running back looks is tailored made for him to thrive and deliver the runs Alabama envisioned before his transfer.

But he's not the one who could surprise out of the backfield here in front of Buffaloes fans.

JaQuail Smith knows Marion's scheme well from his brief run at Sacramento State. He's a past track burner from Florida who adds the speed element needed to expand the "Go-Go." He's fresh off leading the Hornets with 6.7 yards a carry.

Fellow ex-Hornet Damian Henderson adds a power element wrinkle that can spell Young and returner Micah Welch. He'll compete for carries but adds a wicked second gear after his runs.

The viral video involving Marion, Young and the Colorado backs signals the early warning to the Big 12: This is going to be a more violent unit compared to the 2025 version.

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