Colorado Transfer Running Back Has Clear Path To NFL Draft Rise

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes added transfer running back Richard Young to their offense during the 2026 offseason. He had a disappointing career with the Alabama Crimson Tide after being formerly listed as the No. 1 running back prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN.

Despite that, his arrival in Colorado is the sign of a new lease on life in Young’s career. He possesses all the physical tools of an NFL running back, so here’s a look at how he can translate those into production and a selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

How Richard Young can emerge as the Colorado Buffaloes’ go-to power running back

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes clogged their running back room during the 2026 offseason. The goal was to ensure that the run game will be a factor for their offense in the coming season. While it’ll certainly do that, the depth of the room will make it hard for any of the running backs to stand out.

However, Young has a path to doing so. The reason he was so highly-touted out of high school was his ability as a power back. On film, he displayed the maintenance of a low center of gravity at the line of scrimmage, which allowed him to frequently break the first tackle. He then turned on the jets, often showing major bursts of speed in open space, which led to breakaway runs.

If Young can emerge as Colorado’s go-to running back against run-blitz packages, he’ll carve out the workload necessary to become an NFL prospect.

How Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense can elevate Richard Young’s NFL Draft stock

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Something that should also boost the amount of carries Young sees is the offense he finds himself in. Marion’s patented ‘Go-Go’ system promotes the running game, using it far more heavily than Colorado’s system has during the Coach Prime era.

Young should see involvement regardless of whether he becomes the Buffs’ go-to power back, but if he does, the sky is the limit.

During his April 1 press conference, Colorado guard Yahya Attia confirmed that the Buffaloes will be utilizing the run more than the pass in the upcoming season. This means that whoever emerges at the forefront of the backfield will likely become the face of the Buffaloes’ offense.

If Young can surprise people and burst onto the scene in that manner, it would go a long way for his NFL Draft hopes.

How Richard Young can boost his NFL Draft stock by getting involved in the receiving game

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

While Young’s power running ability will be a major strength, one-trick ponies don’t tend to succeed in the NFL. Young will need to expand his skill set to stand out to NFL teams. One way he could do that is by getting involved in the receiving game.

Marion’s offense also features a heavy amount of designed screen passes and checkdowns out of the triple-option. Given Young’s elite breakaway speed in open space, he could find success behind lead blockers. Alabama never featured a system that employed many screen passes, so it wasn’t something Young ever got a real chance to experiment with.

If Sanders and his staff decide to test Young’s skills in the receiving game, it could be the icing on the cake of a breakout season as an NFL prospect.

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