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Buffs Beat

Biggest Key for Colorado Buffaloes in Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes officially reported to fall camp this week as they begin preparation for the 2026 season.
Erin Mulligan|
Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Colorado Buffaloes

The wait is finally over as the Buffaloes begin to prepare for the upcoming season and position competitions ensue.

With all of the buzz surrounding recruitment and the transfer portal this offseason, fans are ready to see who will earn each starting spot. Fall camp is where those positions are solidified and where depth is built. The Buffaloes are looking to prove themselves as a legitimate Big 12 contender once again, but the program has relatively modest expectations on the outside.

Julian Lewis Colorado Buffaloes Football Boulder Quarterbacks Deion Sanders Brennan Marion Offensive Line Fall Camp
Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Competition Will Build Colorado Buffaloes Roster

Unlike spring practices where teaching and player development are the main focus, fall camp revolves around the act of identifying the players who will help Colorado win games immediately. Every snap matters and the several key position battles will be worth monitoring over the coming weeks.

All eyes are on the quarterbacks. This position competition is taking place between redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, redshirt sophomore Isaac Wilson, and true freshman Ken Sweetwyne. Like a season ago, Coach Prime is maintaining a competitive environment as he has yet to name a starter.

A key adjustment for these players is how they handle the move over to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and his Go-Go offense. Their maturity, discipline, and adaptability will determine who is best suited for the starting position.

As much progress as the Buffaloes made in terms of acquiring talent in the receiving core, the offensive line will have more of an impact. Despite a lack of movement throughout the off season, the line is going to need to step up to protect the new starting quarterback and allow the receivers to cause damage.

Julian Lewis Colorado Buffaloes Football Boulder Quarterbacks Deion Sanders Brennan Marion Offensive Line Fall Camp
Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the wide receivers, they’re a group coming into camp with very high expectations. The Buffaloes once again boasts a talented collection of receivers but building chemistry with the quarterback by Week 1 is vital.

New additions fans will be eager to see in action are Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. and Sacramento State transfer Danny Scudero. With their experience and accomplished backgrounds, they will be of major aid to whomever wins the starting spot at quarterback.  

Julian Lewis Colorado Buffaloes Football Boulder Quarterbacks Deion Sanders Brennan Marion Offensive Line Fall Camp
Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Ceiling in the Fall

One of the defining characteristics of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ program and the culture he has instilled has been competition. Camp provides the perfect setting for transfer players and freshmen to fully embrace it.

Colorado has assembled a talented recruiting class while continuing to utilize the transfer portal aggressively. Coach Prime has created legitimate battles throughout the roster. Rather than awarding starting jobs based solely on ranking or previous notoriety, Sanders has consistently emphasized that playing time is earned.

That competitive environment could become one of Colorado’s biggest strengths this season.

Healthy competition raises the standard for everyone involved. Veteran players are pushed by any possible threat coming from younger players looking to make an immediate impact. Newcomers are striving to do the same while having to quickly learn that every drill presents another opportunity to move up the depth chart.

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Erin Mulligan
ERIN MULLIGAN

Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.

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