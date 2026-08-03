Biggest Key for Colorado Buffaloes in Fall Camp

The wait is finally over as the Buffaloes begin to prepare for the upcoming season and position competitions ensue.

With all of the buzz surrounding recruitment and the transfer portal this offseason, fans are ready to see who will earn each starting spot. Fall camp is where those positions are solidified and where depth is built. The Buffaloes are looking to prove themselves as a legitimate Big 12 contender once again, but the program has relatively modest expectations on the outside.

pack your bags… we’re going camping 🏕️ pic.twitter.com/Oit6Z90Wji — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 3, 2026

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Competition Will Build Colorado Buffaloes Roster

Unlike spring practices where teaching and player development are the main focus, fall camp revolves around the act of identifying the players who will help Colorado win games immediately. Every snap matters and the several key position battles will be worth monitoring over the coming weeks.

All eyes are on the quarterbacks. This position competition is taking place between redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, redshirt sophomore Isaac Wilson, and true freshman Ken Sweetwyne. Like a season ago, Coach Prime is maintaining a competitive environment as he has yet to name a starter.

A key adjustment for these players is how they handle the move over to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and his Go-Go offense. Their maturity, discipline, and adaptability will determine who is best suited for the starting position.

As much progress as the Buffaloes made in terms of acquiring talent in the receiving core, the offensive line will have more of an impact. Despite a lack of movement throughout the off season, the line is going to need to step up to protect the new starting quarterback and allow the receivers to cause damage.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the wide receivers, they’re a group coming into camp with very high expectations. The Buffaloes once again boasts a talented collection of receivers but building chemistry with the quarterback by Week 1 is vital.

New additions fans will be eager to see in action are Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. and Sacramento State transfer Danny Scudero. With their experience and accomplished backgrounds, they will be of major aid to whomever wins the starting spot at quarterback.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Ceiling in the Fall

One of the defining characteristics of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ program and the culture he has instilled has been competition. Camp provides the perfect setting for transfer players and freshmen to fully embrace it.

Colorado has assembled a talented recruiting class while continuing to utilize the transfer portal aggressively. Coach Prime has created legitimate battles throughout the roster. Rather than awarding starting jobs based solely on ranking or previous notoriety, Sanders has consistently emphasized that playing time is earned.

That competitive environment could become one of Colorado’s biggest strengths this season.

Healthy competition raises the standard for everyone involved. Veteran players are pushed by any possible threat coming from younger players looking to make an immediate impact. Newcomers are striving to do the same while having to quickly learn that every drill presents another opportunity to move up the depth chart.

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