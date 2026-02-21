Brennan Marion's College Football Highlights Should Excite Colorado Fans
The Colorado Buffaloes hired Brennan Marion as the team’s next offensive coordinator, and while his past coaching jobs show his potential with the program, so do his playing days with the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.
Marion joined the Golden Hurricanes ahead of the 2007 season after spending the previous year at DeAnza Junior College. He quickly showed off his talent, and as a former player, he understands what it takes for a football program to win.
Brennan Marion’s Talented Career with Tulsa
Marion spent two seasons with Tulsa, showcasing his elite athleticism. One of his biggest accomplishments was his yards per reception, which he led the FBS for in both years with the program. In 2007, not only did he average 31.9 yards per reception, but that also broke the record for average yards per catch in a single season.
He finished 2007 with 39 receptions for 1,244 yards and 11 touchdowns. In addition to leading the FBS in yards per reception both years, he went back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, totalling 1,112 in 2008.
Through two seasons with the Golden Hurricanes, Marion recorded 2,356 receiving yards, averaging 28.7 yards per reception, and scored 19 touchdowns.
Marion’s playing career was cut short, as he suffered a torn ACL in his final collegiate game on Jan. 6, 2009. After his injury, Marion signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He was never able to get his NFL career going, as he re-tore his ACL during training camp in 2009.
Brennan Marion to Elevate Colorado's Offense
In 2025, the Colorado Buffaloes averaged just 11.6 yards per catch. Knowing that Marion led the FBS in yards per catch in both seasons as a player should excite Colorado fans, as the new offensive coordinator understands how to build an explosive offense.
With Marion, one expectation is that Colorado's offense can become more explosive. Since his playing career ended, Marion began coaching, building explosive offenses.
In 2025, Marion was the head coach of Sacramento State, whose offense averaged 262.2 rushing yards and 163.0 passing yards per game. The Colorado Buffaloes averaged 125.6 rushing yards and 202.8 passing yards per game,
A big issue for the Buffaloes was consistency, but with Marion potentially installing the "Go-Go" offense, Colorado can find balance between the run and passing game. Marion is joining the program at the perfect time, as quarterback Julian Lewis is the projected starter.
Lewis is entering his second year, starting in two of his four game appearances in 2025. With Marion's past success as both a player and a coach, he understands what it takes to win and can help bring out the best of a young quarterback with high potential.
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a three-win season, and there is an immediate need to turn things around. Although the program faced a mass exodus through the portal, Marion has had the chance to work with Colorado coach Deion Sanders to bring in the players who can boost the offense.
"Every team I’ve gone to had a losing record the year before and then we have a winning record and that’s based off getting the players to come together, be family, stay close together,” Marion told Adam Gorney of Rivals. “I’m excited this time because this is the first school I’ve been able to hand select with Coach Prime, the guys, a whole group of guys.”
The Buffaloes acquired 43 players through the portal, adding talent on the offense, including wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and running back Richard Young. Moore and Young both bring playing experience and can compete as starters to help create explosive plays for the Buffaloes.
While overcoming a three-win season and losing several key starters is challenging, Marion has been around college football since his time playing with Tulsa, and his experience will help the Buffaloes compete in 2026.
