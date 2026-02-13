Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders remains one of the most notable defensive backs in history. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre called Sanders the greatest cornerback of all time and explained what it was like to play against him.

“There’s not even anyone close. I had the privilege of playing with him and watching it firsthand. And I had the not-so-privileged opportunity to play against him, and I threw him a couple touchdowns, let’s just say that,” Favre said on 4th and Farve. “Deion was a difference maker as a punt returner, as a kick returner, and certainly as a corner. You didn’t have to worry about that position.

“When I would throw it to him, bad things would happen. Good things for him. Bad things for me and our team. But that’s the deal with Deion … When Deion lines up on someone, and you say ‘I’m gonna test him,' you’re probably gonna get disappointed.”

Farve is a Super Bowl Champion and won three consecutive MVP awards. He is one of the NFL's greats, and he still believes Sanders is the greatest cornerback of all time.

Challenges of Playing Against Deion Sanders

Favre and Sanders were teammates on the Atlanta Falcons in 1991, but after that season, the two faced each other several times. Both had long careers, mostly playing for NFC teams. Favre and the Packers offense faced off against Sanders several times, including in the postseason.

As Farve admitted, targeting Sanders did not end well for the Packers. In 1997, the Packers defeated the Cowboys 45-17, but Sanders did not make it easy on Farve, as he recorded a 50-yard pick-six.

One of their most notable matchups was in the 1995 season’s NFC Championship game between the Cowboys and Packers. It was Sanders’ first season with the Cowboys, who went on to win the Super Bowl after defeating the Packers in the championship game, 38-27. Sanders suffered a pulled hamstring and played through the pain, showing true determination to help his team reach the Super Bowl.

Deion Sanders’ Notable NFL Career

Sanders was selected with the No. 5 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989, the start of a notable NFL career for the Buffaloes coach. After five seasons with the Falcons, Sanders signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994. While it was just one season with the 49ers, Sanders won his first Super Bowl with them.

The following season, his first year with the Dallas Cowboys, Sanders won his second straight Super Bowl. He spent five years with Dallas before signing with Washington for one season, which he retired right after. After three years, Sanders returned to the NFL in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders was the ultimate playmaker, finishing his NFL career with 53 interceptions, nine of which he returned for a touchdown. He also scored three kickoff return touchdowns and six punt return touchdowns. His impressive play led him to earn nine All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections.

In 2011, Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his notable 14-year career.

Deion Sanders Taking His Football Knowledge to Coaching

Sanders is entering his fourth year coaching the Colorado Buffaloes with much to overcome. The team is coming off a three-win season and has to rebuild the roster after losing 36 players through the transfer portal. Although it was a tough 2025 season, Sanders has firsthand experience and knowledge of what it takes to win.

As Sanders and Colorado’s staff worked to rebuild the roster through the portal, the Buffaloes’ coach can be trusted to look for players who not only can play at a high level but who will put in the work to help both themselves and the team.

What will 2026 look like for Sanders and company?

