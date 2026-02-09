Deion Sanders and Jerry Rice Offer Candid Insight on NFL Success

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took the stage with San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice and discussed what it takes to be successful.

“Are they willing to sacrifice? Are they willing to be prepared?” Rice said. “You gotta be that player that leads by example. … Preparation is everything. How you practice, how you put your body through what you expect your body to do on that given Sunday.”

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former wide receiver Jerry Rice before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Rice spoke, Sanders continued to nod in agreement with everything the legendary wide receiver emphasized. If there are two former NFL athletes to listen to advice from, Rice and Sanders are the ones. The two are among the most notable athletes at their respective positions.

"I pray that winning is still the most appetizing thing that is on their plate. I pray that it’s not the bag, it’s not the fame, it’s winning. . . but if you win you’re going to get the bag," Sanders said.

Sanders and Rice were teammates on the 49ers during the 1994 NFL season and went on to win the Super Bowl together. Rice recorded 149 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers in the Super Bowl win. On defense, Sanders recorded four total tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.

Beyond that Super Bowl run, Rice and Sanders are both Pro Football Hall of Fame players. Rice still holds several receiving records, including career receiving yards (22,895) and career receiving touchdowns (197).

Nov 13, 1994; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback #21 Deion Sanders during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Sanders remains one of the most notable defensive backs in NFL history through his 14 seasons in the league. He recorded his 53 interceptions, nine of which he returned for a touchdown. He also scored three kickoff return touchdowns and six punt return touchdowns. Sanders won two Super Bowls and earned eight Pro Bowl and nine All-Pro selections.

Can Deion Sanders Bring NFL Mindset to Colorado Buffaloes

One enticing reason to play for the Colorado Buffaloes is because of Sanders coaching the program. Not only because of his name recognition, but because Sanders is someone worth learning from.

MORE: Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Bringing Olympic-Level Speed To Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Rank On Unfortunate Transfer Portal List

MORE: Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Bringing Olympic-Level Speed To Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

While Sanders was playing in the NFL, he also played baseball. To be able to juggle two sports at a professional level and still play at a high level requires true dedication. Sanders can use his experience to not only lead the Buffaloes as a whole to success, but also help the young athletes understand what it takes to be successful and make it to the NFL.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 3-9 season, but Sanders has shown, as both a player and a coach, that he can lead teams to success. Before Sanders took over the Buffaloes, Colorado had won just one game. In his first season, 2023, he led the team to four wins. Just one season later, the Colorado Buffaloes went 9-4, going 7-2 against Big 12 opponents.

Throughout the 2026 offseason, the Buffaloes' staff has worked hard to bring in players who will boost the team. One of the most anticipated Buffaloes for next season is quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis joined the program as a four-star recruit, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2025 class, per Rivals.

Lewis spent the 2025 season developing, appearing in four games. One reason Lewis can find immense success under Sanders is the quarterback’s hard-working mindset.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Colorado Buffaloes had a bye week ahead of their final two games of the season. Sanders revealed in an exclusive interview with Romi Bean of CBS Colorado that Lewis stayed in Boulder during the bye so he could continue to learn the offense.

“He said that he was going to catch up on his film study and preparation and get his mind locked in,” Sanders said. “He went from, I think, one hour to close to nine hours of film preparation. So, I’m proud of him for that.”

The work Lewis is putting in to improve is just what Rice and Sanders explained goes into being a successful football player. With Lewis set to lead the offense next fall, the Colorado Buffaloes could see a big improvement compared to 2025.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES