Steve Young's Hilarious Reaction to Why Deion Sanders Left San Francisco 49ers

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spent just one season with the San Francisco 49ers during his prolific NFL career. Legendary 49ers quarterback Steve Young's reaction to the team not re-signing Sanders shows the type of teammate the Colorado coach was.

The stars are out for Super Bowl LX in San Francisco. While reflecting on the 1994 season when Young and Sanders were teammates, the legendary quarterback looked defeated that the franchise did not offer one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history a new contract.

Jan 24, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) talks with media during media day prior to Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

During an appearance on KNBR in 2020, Sanders revealed the 49ers never offered him a new contract, and if they did, he would have come back. The 49ers had just won their fifth Super Bowl, and instead of re-signing with the team, Sanders found his new home with the Dallas Cowboys.

Steve Young could not believe Deion never received an offer from the 49ers… pic.twitter.com/C0U2ct2Agk — DeeLovesSports (@DeeLovesSports) February 7, 2026

Deion Sanders' Dominant Season with the 49ers

Sanders signed with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 1994 season, joining a star-studded team featuring Young, wide receiver Jerry Rice, running back Ricky Watters, linebacker Ken Norton, and several others.

While it was just for one year, Sanders played dominant, physical football with the 49ers. In his lone season, he appeared in 14 games, recorded 35 total tackles, and 14 passes defended. Sanders recorded six interceptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Nov 13, 1994; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback #21 Deion Sanders during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Sanders and the 49ers went on to defeat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, in Miami, the franchise's fifth Super Bowl win. Young earned Super Bowl MVP after recording six touchdown passes.

Although it was just one season, Sanders still has nothing but love for San Francisco, where he also played baseball with the Giants.

"Memories, memories, memories," Deion Sanders said, per Well Off Media. "People don't really know this, but I played football in this city and I played baseball in this city... This city's always been dear to me because it birthed me my first Super Bowl and validated me, put a stamp on me. To all my teammates, I love y'all, I appreciate y'all. I definitely couldn't have done it without your help. You all was like that."

Nov 21, 1999; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

The 49ers have not won another Super Bowl since that 1994 season. Young's reaction to knowing the 49ers did not offer Sanders a new contract proves the Colorado coach was a competitor that players wanted on their team. If Sanders re-signed with the 49ers, it could be questioned whether San Francisco could have gone on to win another Super Bowl.

The 49ers were just one of Sanders’ many stops during his Hall of Fame career. Just a year later, he joined the Cowboys and won his second Super Bowl. In addition to two Super Bowl wins, Sanders earned nine All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections through 14 seasons.

Sanders finished his NFL career with 53 interceptions, nine of which he returned for a touchdown. He also scored three kickoff return touchdowns and six punt return touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders’ Competitive Drive Continues

Sanders' competitive drive has not left since he stopped playing football. He now continues working toward success in Boulder with the Colorado Buffaloes.

He is entering his fourth season as the Buffaloes’ head coach, looking to lead the program to a national title. Throughout his time with Colorado, Sanders has been working to bring out the best in his players, always calling for them to work hard no matter the team's record.

