Chris Marve Highlights One Transfer Linebacker on Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes brought in new defensive coordinator Chris Marve over the offseason to help reshape the identity of their defense.

And coming out of spring, one player is already helping set a new tone.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Speaking on The Morning Run Live hosted by Uncle Neely, Coach Marve didn’t hold back when discussing Colorado’s new linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron and the impact he’s made since arriving in Boulder.

“You look at Gideon, man, all Gideon has come in and do is create havoc,” Marve said. “You talk about violence and aggression, which is the first method for the defense for how we want to play.”

Marve’s comments were more than just high praise. They also offered a glimpse into exactly what Colorado’s defense is trying to become.

A Tone-Setter in the Middle

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Trent Battle (6) sheds the tackle attempt by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lampron arrives in Boulder with production that backs up Marve’s words.

The former Bowling Green linebacker led his team last season with 123 total tackles, 18.5 of which were for a loss, consistently disrupting plays and forcing offenses to adjust.

But for Marve, it’s not just about the production numbers. Lampron also passes the eye test, too.

“When we sit there and watch practice as a staff, we’re all looking around at each other,” Marve explained. “But that offensive staff across the table is also talking about what 44 is doing. So, when it’s the other side of the ball talking about a particular player, you know that dude is really doing what you’re seeing.”

Colorado DC Chris Marve on LB Gideon ESPN Lampron: “All Gideon has done is create havoc.”



“That offensive staff across the table is also talking about what 44 is doing.” pic.twitter.com/0UU9jyH3NE — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) April 20, 2026

Colorado’s offense is loaded with playmakers and now operates within a system designed to stress defenses. For a defensive player to consistently draw attention from that side of the ball says a lot about the type of presence Lampron brings to the field.

It also means he’s not just making plays, he’s forcing adjustments.

And for a Colorado defense that lacked a consistent physical presence last season, that kind of impact may be exactly what’s needed to turn potential into real contention inside the Big 12.

The Missing Element

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s defense in 2025 had speed and showed flashes of playmaking.

But they didn’t always have a player who could steady the middle of the field and bring that same level of physicality from the first snap to the fourth quarter.

In the Big 12, where controlling the line of scrimmage and handling physical run schemes can decide games, that absence showed up at times. In the Buffs' losses to Georgia Tech, Houston, and Utah, CU struggled to match their physicality and stop the run, allowing drives to extend and momentum to shift.

But a linebacker who consistently meets ball carriers at the line of scrimmage changes how offenses call games. Run calls get redirected, blocking schemes shift, and quarterbacks become far less comfortable working the middle of the field.

That’s where Lampron elevates the CU defense.

With a more aggressive presence in the middle of the field and added support from playmakers like safety Boo Carter behind him, Lampron gives Colorado a chance to play faster and more decisively.

His ability to play downhill and disrupt plays early gives Colorado a presence that can help clean up missed fits, limit second-level breakdowns, and even simplify gap responsibilities, issues that all showed up at times last season.

The Buffs emphasis on aggression isn’t just the philosophy of Coach Marve. It’s also a necessity if Colorado is going to hold up against Big 12 offenses and put themselves in a position to compete late in the season.

Right Place, Right Time

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Lampron’s path to Boulder makes his emergence even more interesting.

His connection with Coach Deion Sanders didn’t come through a traditional recruiting process, but through a chance meeting on a flight, a moment that now feels far more significant in hindsight.

What started as a chance encounter could end up being one of Colorado’s most important offseason additions.

Now, paired with a coordinator who values physicality and a system built around disruption, Lampron steps into a role that fits exactly what Colorado is trying to build defensively.

There’s still work ahead. But coming out of spring, one thing is becoming clear.

Colorado may have found more than just production at linebacker. They may have found a player capable of setting the tone for the entire defense.

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