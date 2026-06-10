Loyal Colorado Buffaloes Defender a Potential Breakout Candidate

The Colorado Buffaloes built one of the stronger linebacker rooms in the Big 12 during the 2026 offseason. But among the group is a player whose loyalty to the program may pay off in the form of opportunities to develop.

Bo LaPenna has been with the Buffaloes for three seasons, and now as a redshirt sophomore, he has NFL Draft eligibility to consider. Here’s a look at the steps LaPenna must take along that path to contribute at Colorado and be noticed by NFL teams.

Bo LaPenna’s loyalty may help him emerge on the Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

LaPenna is one of the very few returning players on Colorado’s defense. Of that group, even fewer have spent their entire careers in Boulder. In the linebacker room, Gage Goldberg is the only player aside from LaPenna who isn’t entering his first season in Boulder.

LaPenna has primarily been a special teams player throughout his tenure thus far, playing 79 snaps on special teams and 4 defensive snaps across two games.

Still, his development in coach Deion Sanders’s system gives him less to prove than others in 2026. With 61 new players on the Buffaloes’ roster, Coach Prime knows what he’s getting from LaPenna, while the majority of players will be trying to prove themselves.

If LaPenna can elevate his game beyond what coaches already expect from him, it would likely be easier for them to give him the starting nod than some of their newcomers.

How Chris Marve can develop Bo LaPenna into an NFL Draft prospect

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Luckily for LaPenna, Colorado has a new coach at the helm of its defense who can help him blossom into a star. A new coach also means a new slate for all players, including special teams contributors looking to see their roles grow.

The Buffaloes hired Chris Marve as their linebackers coach before promoting him to defensive coordinator following the departure of Robert Livingston. Marve was a Freshman All-American and three-time second-team All-SEC linebacker with the Vanderbilt Commodores, and he had to work his way to that role.

Marve was only listed as a two-star recruit out of high school by Rivals. If there’s anyone who can teach LaPenna how to become a star linebacker despite being overlooked early in his career, Marve is the man for the job.

How Big 12 competition can elevate Bo LaPenna

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

More game reps for LaPenna could be exactly what the line the level of competition he will face in 2026. The Big 12 is full of powerful offenses, and Colorado will face the likes of Texas Tech, Houston and Oklahoma State in 2026.

If LaPenna earns meaningful playing time, he’ll gain some of the most valuable experience possible in college football by facing those programs. While he’s experienced Big 12 competition over the past two seasons, he has only gotten a taste of what the conference can offer and has put little on film. If LaPenna can emerge and thrive in an increased role, despite all the odds, he could begin carving out his path to the draft in 2026.

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