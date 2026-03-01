One Change To Expect Under Colorado's New Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to have a much-improved defense for the 2026 season. Following the departure of previous defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the NFL, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has named a new defensive coordinator.

The next defensive coordinator for the Buffaloes will be Chris Marve, who has experience at the Division I level.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith WarrenMSU Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chris Marve’s Coaching Experience

Marve was previously the inside linebackers coach, in addition to serving as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. Marve’s other experience includes being the linebackers coach at both Florida State and Vanderbilt.

With Marve now leading the defense, there could be some changes to the schematics in addition to the personnel with the new transfer portal class.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado's Preparation

The DNVR Buffs Podcast has been discussing what the defense may look like under Chris Marve, and there could be some significant changes to defensive fronts based on his past coaching style.

“When we were looking at the construction of the roster, and we were looking at some of these edge guys, and wondering are they going to start doing some three-man front type of stuff? The answer is going to be a resounding yes. I think that a lot of the roster construction lends to the theory that they saw this coming," said DNVR Buffs' Jake Schwanitz.

Fundamental changes are on the way for Colorado’s defense this season.#SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/IWvC5FYsBK — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) February 27, 2026

With the transfer portal and coaching having the movement that it does, coaches must be prepared for movement along their staffs, which Deion Sanders has done a great job of.

With the lack of sack production in 2025, Coach Prime knew he had to add more help on the edge so the Buffaloes could ramp up the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Coach Sanders understands that his defense was not as successful in 2025 as it needed to be to win consistently. So, he has become more hands-on and, as a result, is talking to the entire staff, which then helps to bring in players that could fit different schemes.

With Livingston leaving and Marve stepping in, this approach may work to the Buffaloes' advantage.

Versatile Defensive Scheme

Marve has shown that he is willing to be very versatile with the fronts, and this could definitely help Colorado to improve against the run and against the pass. In a 4-2-5 defense, there is a sense of balance to be able to stop the run with four down linemen and two linebackers, with the added benefit of being able to walk down safeties to load the box.

There is also the possibility of running more of a 3-3-5 that Schwanitz mentions later on, which opens up more blitz and coverage versatility against the pass with three linebackers and five defensive backs.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are several other fronts that Marve could go to, mixing down linemen, standing edge rushers, or blitzing linebackers and defensive backs. This could include the 4-3-5 or a 3-4-5 with one key message for the defense.

That message is an emphasis on versatility and unpredictability. If these can be executed well, opposing offenses will have a very difficult time deciphering blitzes, stunts, and then having to look at the coverage on the back end, which can be a lot for college quarterbacks.

With the understanding that the defense needed a step up in the front seven and that there could be changes coming, the Buffaloes went out and significantly transformed the front end of the defense through the transfer portal.

This includes defensive tackles Dylan Manuel, Santana Hopper, Sedrick Smith, and Tyler Moore. On the edge, the Buffaloes added Vili Taufatofua, Toby Anene, Immanuel Ezeogu, and Balansama Kamara to provide solid depth and positional versatility.

At linebacker, Colorado was able to bring two solid starters in Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron. Both Lampron and Lefau have shown the ability to make high-level plays, which is something Marve can use to his advantage.

With an important spring coming up, Marve will have the opportunity to build chemistry with the defense as a whole, the new transfers, and grow into his leadership role as the defensive coordinator.