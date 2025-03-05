Why The Cleveland Browns Should Draft Shedeur Sanders With No. 2 Overall NFL Draft Pick
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sheduer Sanders has been the main attraction during the NFL Draft season. From the moment he announced he was declaring, to the East-West Shrine Bowl, to this past week’s NFL Scouting Combine, Sanders has been the most talked about player, both good and bad, this cycle. After opting not to throw at the Shrine Bowl or Combine, Colorado Pro Day only becomes more enticing as it will be the only time Sanders throws in a non-private environment.
Ahead of the Pro Day circuit and NFL Draft, the post-combine mock drafts are flooding in. In ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft, he has Shedeur Sanders being selected number two overall to the Cleveland Browns. With every-swirling rumors from all ends, it’s interesting to see an analyst stand firm in their belief of one thing above all, the product that was put on tape for four seasons at the collegiate level.
“With the Browns facing a lot of pressure to win next season, both internally and externally, they must figure out a long-term solution at quarterback to dig themselves out of the rubble of the failed Deshaun Watson trade. Sanders is a picture-perfect fit as a polished pocket passer with toughness and excellent ball placement -- traits of quarterbacks who have excelled in Kevin Stefanski's scheme. Sanders has been in the spotlight his entire life and would welcome the challenge of boosting the Browns' last-place scoring offense.” draft analyst Jordan Reid said.
Shedeur is a lightning rod for opinions. He’s the son of arguably the greatest defensive back of all time and one of the best pound-for-pound athletes ever in Deion Sanders. Polarizing isn’t a strong enough word to describe the climate that has surrounded the Sanders family. Deion is simultaneously loved by the masses and also hated by those put off by the forward confidence displayed at all times.
That same level of confidence runs through Shedeur’s veins, but the one thing that seems to get lost in the conversation is what Sheduer does on the field. Sure, the jewelry and smile that some may feel is arrogant is understandable, but once you scrape past the surface level, you see a player that’s not only improved every year of his career, but a player whose teammates and surrounding cast at all levels rave about his leadership and toughness.
"When people say I'm not one of the top QBs or the top QB, what are y'all going based on? I did it year after year after year. Obviously it has to be some kind of external hate that you have for the last name, because I've proven myself on the field." said Sanders in an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Sanders undoubtedly has shortcomings as a prospect and bad habits to overcome if he’s going to be a player worthy of a prime pick, but the strengths are evident and are the same traits that many examples of successful quarterbacks on the next level possess. Geno Smith, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, and Brock Purdy are all names that have been linked as NFL comps to Shedeur.
If he has a career similar to any of those players of similar skill set and stature, it can be considered nothing less than a success and well worth a first-round selection. As for the Cleveland Browns, a player of that caliber would not only be an upgrade, but could easily become the best quarterback in franchise history.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has done more with less at the NFL level. Shedeur Sanders has all the markers for a high-floor, productive starter in the NFL. If the Browns are looking for stability, and the type of player that can fill a stadium, Shedeur Sanders is their guy.