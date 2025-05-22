Drew Bledsoe Explains Why Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Will Succeed In NFL
Since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has remained one of the most talked-about rookies in the league. His unexpected slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft only intensified questions about how his game will translate to the next level—and whether teams overlooked the traits that truly matter in a quarterback.
On a recent episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd revisited that debate. Speaking to former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe, Cowherd pointed out that he believes Sanders lacks the elite physical traits that typically define top quarterback prospects, suggesting that Sanders might not be built for long-term NFL success.
But the former four-time Pro Bowler and No. 1 overall pick wasn’t buying it. Bledsoe pushed back, offering a detailed explanation of Sanders’ NFL potential.
“I thought he was a first-round talent,” Bledsoe told Cowherd. “I think it’s still sort of a mystery why he fell as far as he did.”
For Bledsoe, what sets Sanders apart isn’t arm strength or raw speed—it’s the small things that often go mostly unnoticed by those without intimate knowledge of the game. According to Bledsoe, nuances like timing, toughness, decision-making, and the ability to read the field with anticipation are all qualities that make a quarterback successful in the NFL.
“He’s accurate; he throws with anticipation,” Bledsoe explained. “There’s a quarterback thing that I always look for...the ones that are successful—can almost see the future.”
Bledsoe also highlighted Sanders’ ability to “throw guys open” rather than waiting for receivers to come open—something he characterized as a rare trait even among quality quarterbacks.
He emphasized that Sanders showed that ability consistently at Colorado, even while operating behind a struggling offensive line.
“He didn’t have a ton of help up front; he was getting hit,” Bledsoe said. “But when you watch a guy that’s getting hit repeatedly and still popping up and making plays—that’s a quality that’s hard to learn. If you can learn it.”
MORE: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett To Keep Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
Cowherd compared Sanders to quarterback Jared Goff’s college days at Cal, noting that some quarterbacks absorb hits better than others and can keep producing.
“That skinny kid never got hurt,” Cowherd responded. “Some guys just bounce back.”
Bledsoe agreed but doubled down on Sanders, explaining that he has already demonstrated the kind of resilience that coaches can’t teach.
“The best ability is availability,” Bledsoe explained further to Cowherd. “It’s not just the durability piece; it’s the mental toughness... knowing you’re going to get hit the next play but still standing in there and delivering the ball, and to do that over and over again. That’s a hard thing to learn. I don't know if you can learn it.”
With a full quarterback room in Cleveland and Sanders’ fifth-round status suggesting tempered expectations, if Bledsoe is right, the adversity Sanders endured in college might give him a long-term edge.
Bledsoe also touched on the mental makeup of Sanders, who he believes is already wired for the demands of pro football. “He got his ass knocked off in college and still continued to battle and play well,” Bledsoe said. “I believe he’s gonna have some success—whether it’s this year, next year, or whenever it happens.”
While fans and analysts continue to debate whether Sanders’ game will translate to the NFL, voices like Bledsoe’s offer a reminder that quarterback success often hinges on traits that are easy to overlook—until they become impossible to ignore.
But if Sanders can do what he did at Jackson State and Colorado in Cleveland, the question won’t be whether he belongs in the NFL—it will be about how the league let him fall so far.