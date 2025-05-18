Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have their eyes on a four-star wide receiver who has been committed to the Oklahoma Sooners since January.
Building upon what has already been a busy recruiting month in Boulder, class of 2026 prospect Daniel Odom announced an offer from the Buffs on Thursday. Odom is a rising senior at California high school powerhouse St. John Bosco and the No. 40 wide receiver nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 178 pounds, Odom was also heavily considering the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks when he committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 28.
Despite his recent commitment to coach Brent Venables' Sooners, all options are seemingly still on the table for Odom. According to On3, he'll visit the Washington Huskies later this month before checking out the Florida State Seminoles in early June.
“I am committed to Oklahoma, and I would say I am 100-percent committed,” Odom told On3 in March. “But I always want to keep my eyes open to other things out there to make sure I am making the right decision. It is about what fits me best, and I don’t want to have any regrets in the recruiting process. So, I want to keep building relationships, and I want to take some more visits.”
Odom's recruiting stock grew tremendously last fall thanks to a strong junior season at St. John Bosco. After tallying 548 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, Odom finished his third varsity season with 45 catches for 682 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also recorded a career-high 102 receiving yards in St. John Bosco's state playoff loss to fellow California powerhouse Mater Dei.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition Dividing Cleveland Browns Fans?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reacts To 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Visit
MORE: Travis Kelce Addresses 'Swag Champ' Shedeur Sanders: Cleveland Browns Quarterback
In his scouting report on Odom, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins was particularly high on the four-star wide receiver's physicality.
"Has all the physical tools to be a dominant outside receiver at the college level. Good sized wide out pushing 6-2, 190 pounds and plays a physical game. Quick off the line and very good releases. Can beat press and uses his body well to create separation. Strong kid who can bully opposing corners and picks up a lot of yards after contact."- Greg Biggins
Colorado's 2026 recruiting efforts have picked up steam in recent weeks. While "Coach Prime" owns only two commits — three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. — the Buffs have hosted several top prospects on recruiting visits. Odom hasn't announced plans to visit "Coach Prime" and Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips in Boulder — at least not yet.
With Odom being the Sooners' second-highest-ranked commit, Oklahoma's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 44 nationally and No. 12 in the SEC, per 247Sports. Colorado's two-deep class stands No. 75 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12.