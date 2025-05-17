Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio appeared on ESPN Cleveland's "The Next Level," and the veteran lineman revealed his thoughts on having two rookie quarterbacks and more specifically, his first impression of former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"I think to have two young guys that can develop and kind of battle and push, there's really nothing wrong with it. I was there this last week, and I was around (Sanders)," said Bitonio. "He was in the meetings, both of them were. I actually talked to the rookies one day, tried to give them some advice on how to learn the playbook and stuff.
"It's hard to tell in three days, but I think you can look at every Instagram, Twitter, everything the Browns do, it's something about Shedeur Sanders. . . . I've met him just for a few days, and he seems like he's ready to work. Just like all the rookies. It seems like a good rookie class. The guys are focused," Bitonio continued.
Everyone seems to have an opinion on the Cleveland Browns' decision to Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after drafting Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round. However, the only opinions that matter now are the ones inside the Browns organization.
Bitonio happens to be the longest tenured player on Cleveland's team after he was selected 35th overall by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Nevada. He was named an AP All-Pro for five straight seasons, and he has made six Pro Bowls in his career. As one of the clear leaders in the building, Bitonio seems to be supportive of Sanders and Gabriel.
"I told them, 'You're not going to play if you don't know the playbook, so learn that as best as possible. And then, kind of everything else will fall into place," said Bitonio on ESPN Cleveland.
The excitement in Cleveland was off the charts at rookie minicamp, and it is expected to return when the Browns begin OTAs on May 27. Bitonio and the rest of Cleveland's veterans have a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
Everyone seems interested in whether Sanders or Gabriel is the better quarterback, but there is plenty of time for the competition between all of Cleveland's quarterbacks to play out.
Bitonio is in favor of the quarterback competition between the Browns rookies as well as veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Cleveland's preseason games will be highly anticipated as Sanders and Gabriel jockey for positioning on the depth chart.
The Browns also have an injured Deshaun Watson in their quarterback room, leaving many to believe that Cleveland will eventually trade away a quarterback. The rookie contracts for Sanders and Gabriel are certainly valuable, but both players will still be relatively unknowns even after preseason action. Will teams around the league be interested in Flacco or Pickett?