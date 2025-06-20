Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders' Maturity Questioned After Speeding Ticket

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was recently cited for flagrant speeding, and one longtime radio and podcast host didn't hold back his thoughts, questioning the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's maturity.

Harrison Simeon

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
In this story:

During the summer, NFL up-and-comers like Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, already facing chatter over minicamp and OTA performances, typically try to avoid making off-field headlines.

However, the former Colorado Buffaloes star was in the news after being cited by police for speeding over 100 miles an hour. In the aftermath, many fans and analysts are letting him hear it.

Among those with an opinion on Sanders is Colin Cowherd, host of FOX Sports 1's The Herd.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025,
"Judgement is 50 percent of being a quarterback," Cowherd said Wednesday. "When you fall to 144 in the draft and then try to match that number behind the wheel of a car, I don't think the same."

Cowherd is notorious for no-nonsense opinions on young NFL quarterbacks, namely targeting another Browns draftee in Baker Mayfield for years before and after his career began in 2018.

While raising concerns about his maturity, Cowherd compared Sanders to Mayfield and other regretful quarterback decisions Cleveland has made in recent years, including Johnny Manziel and Deshaun Watson.

Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolin
"You ignored signs with Manziel and Baker," Cowherd said. "And apparently, based on the traffic violation, Shedeur was avoiding some signs too: The ones that say stop. I feel differently today. I'm not as high on him. I'm not sure he's mature enough."

After months of projections had him in the first round, including No. 3 overall in Cowherd's final mock, Sanders dropped to No. 144 in the fifth round of April's NFL draft.

He's now subdued in a widely-discussed quarterback battle with veteran gunslinger Joe Flacco, middling journeyman Kenny Pickett and a fellow rookie drafted two rounds ahead of him, Dillon Gabriel.

While noting that he has "championed" Sanders as a potentially great NFL quarterback, Cowherd harkened back to his pre-draft antics and father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. He mouthed a common ploy many used to explain his descent in retrospect.

"That cringey, awful, 'Legendary' draft room. Bro, you're a B prospect," Cowherd said. "Your dad's 'Prime Time,' who led with his ego for years, you gotta have a little self-awareness. I had more than one GM say [to me] 'Total turnoff,'. . . It's a bad look."

As inarguably the NFL's most polarizing rookie, Sanders' speeding ticket may intensify the already volatile discourse that's followed him since he quarterbacked the Jackson State Tigers.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to a play call during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
However, with no prior history of off-field issues, Sanders shouldn't see his chances of starting for Cleveland significantly dip.

That being said, Sanders could face internal discipline beyond the fines he currently owes to Cleveland police. It's a fair hit to his public reputation, especially considering the thin ice he'd already skated on in April.

But unlike Cowherd's assessment, the incident hasn't reflected traits Sanders has displayed as a quarterback and citizen throughout his time with the Browns.

Amidst the jabs, Cowherd touted his ability to alter judgment as new information arises. Time will tell if he'll change his tune again as news cycles gear toward Sanders's rookie campaign this fall.

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and interned at the Daily Camera. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

