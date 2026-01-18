Adam 'Pacman' Jones Reveals Where Deion Sanders Would Coach in NFL

Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Over the past couple years, there have been rumblings about the possibility of “Coach Prime” eventually making the jump from coaching in college to the pros.

Former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was asked by TMZ about the possibility of Deion coaching in the NFL.

Pacman Jones on Deion Coaching in NFL

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with father Deion Sanders prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Pacman Jones and Deion Sanders have a friendship. TMZ caught up with Jones to talk about the future of “Coach Prime.” Jones was asked if he could see Deion coaching in the NFL.

“I could see it happening, but me knowing pop, it would have to be Cleveland,” Jones said to TMZ. “He’s not going to go and coach against Shedeur…Knowing him, he wants to finish what he started in Boulder. Had a sh*tty season this year. I think he stays where he’s at.”

Deion’s son and former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He started seven games, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Jones doesn’t see a world where Deion leaves Colorado to coach anyone other than Shedeur.

“I’m not saying it can’t happen,” Jones said. “If it was to happen, it would be somewhere where Shedeur’s playing at.”

Earlier this offseason, the Browns fired coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. They have yet to hire their next head coach and are still in the interview process.

Deion Sanders Era in Boulder

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There have been highs and lows since Deion Sanders took over as coach of the Buffaloes in 2023. Colorado was coming off a 1-11 2022 season, so it was a tall task to turn the program around right away. After three seasons under Deion, the Buffaloes have an overall record of 17-21.

Colorado got off to a 3-0 start in 203 and were the story of the college football world. Everyone wanted to see Deion on the sidelines coaching his son and two way superstar Travis Hunter.

The 2023 season did not end well for the Buffs, losing eight of their last nine games to finish with a record of 4-8. 2024 was a massive step forward.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to walk onto the field with teammates before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shedeur and Hunter returned for one more season and it paid off for Colorado. They won nine games, finishing the season with a record of 9-4. Shedeur won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Hunter brought home the Heisman Trophy. Each were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Without these two in 2025, Colorado looked a lot like their 2023 team. They went 3-9, with just a 1-8 record in Big 12 conference play. Deion will look to bounce back from this in 2026.