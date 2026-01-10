Deion Sanders Opens Up on Shedeur Sanders’ Growth Beyond Colorado

For the past several years, the football world watched the unique relationship between Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. They two shared a bond that helped redefine Colorado football and placed Folsom Field squarely in the national spotlight.

But as Shedeur navigated his first NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, that dynamic inevitably changed. What once functioned as a daily coach-quarterback relationship became something more distant and more personal. Speaking with Uncle Neely on The Morning Run, "Coach Prime" offered a rare and vulnerable look at how his son has evolved beyond the game itself.

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

🔥 Shedeur & Browns. Coach Prime Opens Up. A Proud Father 💛



"I'm proud of him because a lot of things happened behind the curtain. He's come so far spiritually. Just giving hope to people. He is a role model for people that have been ostracized"



From Colorado to Cleveland

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with father Deion Sanders prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“I’m proud of him because a lot of things happened behind the curtains that people are not privy to,” Sanders said. “I’m proud of his endurance, his understanding, and where God allowed him to be and where he is now spiritually.”

The transition from Boulder to Cleveland was anything but smooth. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur began the season buried on the depth chart and without first-team reps. But when fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury and roster decisions forced Cleveland’s hand, Sanders was thrust into the lineup against the Ravens in Week 11.

Despite the lack of preparation, Shedeur went 3–4 in his seven starts. By contrast, the Browns were 2–8 in the first ten games without him, a stark indicator of how quickly he was able to stabilize the offense once given the opportunity.

“You can’t control a lot of things that transpire,” Sanders explained. “That was his first time cutting the umbilical cord… he was out there on his own.”

Now, following a 5–12 season, he enters the offseason with another challenge ahead: the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mentorship From a Distance

NFL legend Deion Sanders, right, gives his son Shedeur Sanders a pep talk before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even as "Coach Prime" navigates a massive roster overhaul at Colorado, he remains a steady presence in his son’s life, just in a different role.

“I get on his nerves with text messages before and after the game,” Sanders said. “’Cause I’m trying to protect him in certain ways, because I know him like a book.”

Instead of correcting mechanics on the practice field, "Coach Prime" offers strategic guidance and emotional grounding. It’s a rare advantage, one rooted in shared experience and an understanding of what it means to be a lightning rod at the highest level of the sport.

A Role Model Beyond the Stat Sheet

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders signs autographs for fans before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most telling development of Shedeur’s rookie season is how his fan appeal has only grown since leaving Boulder. Despite the uncertainty, losses, and organizational instability, Browns fans have rallied around him. Many believe he was undervalued in the draft and have embraced his resilience, leadership, and presence in the community.

Browns fans are beginning to see the same quarterback who restored belief to a rebuilding program in Boulder. While his NFL future remains clouded by the return of Deshaun Watson and a new coaching search, the foundation he built at Colorado has clearly held firm. It's where he learned to lead amid chaos, handle criticism, and speak with confidence under pressure. Lessons that followed him straight into the NFL.

Now, even from afar, "Coach Prime" will continue doing what he’s always done, guiding his son not just as a quarterback, but as a man.