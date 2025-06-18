Shedeur Sanders Pulled Over For Allegedly Speeding 100 MPH In Cleveland: Report
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was issued a citation early Tuesday morning after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour in Strongsville, Ohio, as reported by Cleveland's Fox 8 News.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star was pulled over on Interstate 71 North just after midnight on Tuesday for driving 41 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, according to Strongsville police records. Sanders can either dispute the ticket in court or pay a fine, per Fox 8 News.
Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, spent the past two seasons in Boulder before being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft. With the Buffs, Shedeur set over 100 school records and was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
While his reported speeding ticket isn't ideal, Shedeur has so far made a strong impact on the Cleveland community since arriving in April. The former Buff spoke to students at John Marshall High School soon after the draft and was a counselor at the Browns' youth camp earlier this week.
On the field, Sanders is battling third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for Cleveland's starting quarterback job.
The Browns, led by coach Kevin Stefanski, haven't and likely won't comment on Sanders' speeding ticket.
Sanders didn't have any notable off-field incidents during his two years at Colorado, making his alleged speeding somewhat of a surprise. Soon after landing with the Browns, he spoke with local media members about his desire to make a positive impact on his new community.
“I’m definitely going to be able to show it with actions, and you’ll understand I’ll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction,” Sanders said, per the Browns. “That’s the main thing. Whatever situation they’re in, that’s really where I feel like I have the most impact on is really the kids and giving them a different perspective of respect parents, respect their elders and respect those people that are in position to give you advice.”