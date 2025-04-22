College Football Playoff Reveals Dates, TV Selections: Can Colorado Buffaloes Break Through?
With about four months still remaining until the start of next season, the College Football Playoff announced post-first-round dates, times and television selections for the upcoming second year of its 12-team format.
As announced Tuesday, the 2025-26 CFP Quarterfinals will feature one game on New Year's Eve (Cotton Bowl) and three on New Year's Day (Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl). The two CFP Semifinal games are scheduled for Jan. 8 (Fiesta Bowl) and Jan. 9 (Peach Bowl). Finally, the national championship game is set for Monday, Jan. 19, in Miami.
All seven post-first-round games will be broadcast on ESPN.
"This New Year's Day schedule adjustment is the result of a thoughtful collaboration between the CFP, ESPN, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a press release. "All three bowls shifting their start times allows us to place each game in an ideal window on New Year's Day and provide the optimal viewing experience. New Year's Day and college football are synonymous with each other, and these changes only strengthen that relationship."
Dates, times and TV selections for the four first-round games will be announced at a later date.
Despite losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and other big names to the NFL, coach Deion Sanders believes the Colorado Buffaloes are an improved squad compared to last year. Colorado won nine games in 2024 and was ranked as high as No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings before a season-derailing loss to Kansas in Week 13.
"A lot of things have transpired, but I feel like we will have a better team," Sanders said last month. "I know we had a few phenomenal players that you are going to see get drafted. But as a team, I feel like we're better on both lines. I feel like we're better in the backfield, especially with the addition of (running backs coach) Marshall Faulk. I feel like offensively and defensively, the linebackers, what I am seeing from the secondary, the depth. I am appreciating so many aspects of the coaching staff and what they are bringing and the young men that are understanding what they desire."
After coming up just short of a Big 12 Championship Game berth and therefore a shot at the College Football Playoff last season, Colorado has its sights set on reaching the CFP in 2025. So much so that CU is installing turf at Folsom Field, providing a better playing surface for a potential first-round CFP home game in December.
"We plan on making it to the playoffs, and we don't want to play on the frozen tundra," Sanders said last week.
Colorado's quest for a CFP berth begins against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.