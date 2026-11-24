It’s been a few years since the Colorado Buffaloes have had a two-way player making headlines and national television, but that’s exactly what happened on Saturday. Buffs guard and defensive tackle Chauncey Gooden was penalized at the end of the game for laying out Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Antwan Peek Jr. after the conclusion of a play.

Peek was standing over Buffs receiver Joseph Williams following a game-sealing interception when Gooden came flying in to lay the boom. Tempers flared, but for former NFL defensive end and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, he did the right thing.

Marcus Spears’ comments on Chauncey Gooden’s late hit

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Marcus Spears on the ESPN postseason countdown set during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Spears held his ‘Big Man Ballin’ segment on ESPN’s NFL Live, with Gooden being featured among NFL players like Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He praised Gooden’s actions, relating it back to moments he had during his playing days.

🚨Chauncey Gooden didn’t let Cincinnati’s LB disrespect his teammate pic.twitter.com/6OPhQuXEHC — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) November 21, 2026

“Don’t stand over my teammate celebrating after you just made a play. I’m going to bust your head because I’m a [Big Man Ballin’],” Spears said. “...I respect this, I reposted it, I love everything about it.”

Gooden has received praise from his coach, Deion Sanders, for the type of player he is. That is what allowed him to become a two-way player in the first place.

Chauncey Gooden’s 2026 season

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Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Gooden’s 2026 season isn’t one that jumps off the stat sheet, it's been one of the most impressive of any of Colorado’s players. He became the second two-way player of the Coach Prime Era at Colorado, with only Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter before him.

While Gooden hasn’t played the same volume of snaps as Hunter, he has recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry on defense this season while being a regular starter on the offensive line. He had some penalty struggles to work through early on, but his best ability has been his availability. In a season where the Buffaloes’ roster has been riddled with injuries, Gooden has played in and started all 11 games.

As just a second-year player, this season paints a very bright picture of his future in the black and gold.

Chauncey Gooden’s future in Boulder

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Colorado can retain Gooden this offseason, it has a serious weapon on its hands for future seasons. While Hunter played more than Gooden on defense his sophomore year, he wasn’t fully involved on both sides until his first season at Colorado.

Gooden being on that trajectory is a stretch, but his snaps are likely to increase each year that he stays at Colorado. That could be a retention incentive in and of itself, as coaches are widely reluctant to let a player play both sides of the ball.

The fact that Sanders has proven his willingness to do so not only with Gooden but with Hunter as well should incentivize him to come back and grow into a legit contributor on both sides. Keep an eye on Colorado’s 6-3, 380-pound two-way player, as he may not have made his last appearance on ‘Big Man Ballin.’

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