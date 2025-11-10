Buffs Beat

College Football Week 11 Winners and Losers Highlight Colorado’s New Spark

From Colorado Buffaloes freshman quarterback Julian Lewis’s breakout debut to the Texas A&M Aggies' ranked-road dominance and the BYU Cougars' first stumble of the season, week 11 revealed who’s trending upward and who’s slipping in college football.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
It was another action-packed weekend in college football that delivered plenty of defining moments across the country. For some programs, week 11 provided a chance to reset and rebuild momentum. For others, it was a painful reminder of how thin the margin for error can be.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes may not have walked out of Morgantown with a win, but they did find something they've been looking for all season — stability under center. Meanwhile, Texas A&M continued its late-season surge, and BYU’s perfect run came to an abrupt end.

Here are three of the weekend’s biggest winners and losers from around college football.

Winner: Colorado Buffaloes — JuJu Lewis Ignites New Hope

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ 29–22 loss to West Virginia might’ve ended their bowl hopes, but it may have marked the start of a new era in Boulder. Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis showed massive poise and promise in his first collegiate start, throwing for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers behind a battered offensive line missing All-American tackle Jordan Seaton.

Despite being sacked seven times, Lewis was unflinching. He delivered accurate throws under pressure, led multiple scoring drives, and looked every bit like the five-star prospect Buff Nation has been waiting to see. After the game, even West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez called the freshman's performance “phenomenal.”

At 3–7, Colorado’s season won’t end in a bowl game, and it marks "Coach Prime's" second losing season in Boulder in three years, but the emergence of Lewis could be the Buffs biggest win of the season. Lewis's debut gives the Buffs a clear sense of direction heading into the final two games of the season and the offseason. It also gave fans a reason to believe the future under “Coach Prime” remains bright.

Winner: Texas A&M — A Statement Win on the Road

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M continued to prove they belong among the elite in college football, taking down the No. 22 Missouri Tigers 38–17 in Columbia for its third road victory over a ranked opponent this season — the most in the FBS.

The Aggies’ defense was once again suffocating, limiting Missouri’s explosive offense to just 77 passing yards and forcing a pair of key turnovers, including a wild strip-sack that led to a touchdown before halftime.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed kept the offense in rhythm, going 20 of 29 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. But it was the Aggies’ running game that took control late with two game-clinching fourth-quarter touchdown scores by Rueben Owens.

Under coach Mike Elko, A&M is starting to look like a legitimate playoff contender that's peaking at the perfect time. With favorable matchups ahead and a rivalry showdown against Texas looming, the Aggies now control their own destiny in the SEC race.

Loser: BYU — Undefeated No More

Texas Tech's J'Koby Williams runs up field against BYU during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado Big 12 foe, No. 7 BYU entered the weekend unbeaten and eyeing a College Football Playoff push. But in Lubbock, the Cougars ran into a buzzsaw as Texas Tech dominated 29–7, handing BYU its first loss of the season.

The Cougs' offense never found rhythm. Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who helped lead BYU over Colorado back in September, threw two interceptions and took multiple sacks, while the defense struggled to contain a balanced Red Raider attack. It was a harsh wake-up call for a team that had cruised through much of the year.

Still, the loss doesn’t end BYU’s playoff hopes. The Cougars remain firmly in the Big 12 title race, and a strong finish could keep them in the national conversation. How they respond next week will reveal whether this was a stumble — or the start of another season-ending slide.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

