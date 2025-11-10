College Football Week 11 Winners and Losers Highlight Colorado’s New Spark
It was another action-packed weekend in college football that delivered plenty of defining moments across the country. For some programs, week 11 provided a chance to reset and rebuild momentum. For others, it was a painful reminder of how thin the margin for error can be.
The Colorado Buffaloes may not have walked out of Morgantown with a win, but they did find something they've been looking for all season — stability under center. Meanwhile, Texas A&M continued its late-season surge, and BYU’s perfect run came to an abrupt end.
Here are three of the weekend’s biggest winners and losers from around college football.
Winner: Colorado Buffaloes — JuJu Lewis Ignites New Hope
The Buffaloes’ 29–22 loss to West Virginia might’ve ended their bowl hopes, but it may have marked the start of a new era in Boulder. Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis showed massive poise and promise in his first collegiate start, throwing for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers behind a battered offensive line missing All-American tackle Jordan Seaton.
Despite being sacked seven times, Lewis was unflinching. He delivered accurate throws under pressure, led multiple scoring drives, and looked every bit like the five-star prospect Buff Nation has been waiting to see. After the game, even West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez called the freshman's performance “phenomenal.”
At 3–7, Colorado’s season won’t end in a bowl game, and it marks "Coach Prime's" second losing season in Boulder in three years, but the emergence of Lewis could be the Buffs biggest win of the season. Lewis's debut gives the Buffs a clear sense of direction heading into the final two games of the season and the offseason. It also gave fans a reason to believe the future under “Coach Prime” remains bright.
Winner: Texas A&M — A Statement Win on the Road
Texas A&M continued to prove they belong among the elite in college football, taking down the No. 22 Missouri Tigers 38–17 in Columbia for its third road victory over a ranked opponent this season — the most in the FBS.
The Aggies’ defense was once again suffocating, limiting Missouri’s explosive offense to just 77 passing yards and forcing a pair of key turnovers, including a wild strip-sack that led to a touchdown before halftime.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed kept the offense in rhythm, going 20 of 29 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. But it was the Aggies’ running game that took control late with two game-clinching fourth-quarter touchdown scores by Rueben Owens.
Under coach Mike Elko, A&M is starting to look like a legitimate playoff contender that's peaking at the perfect time. With favorable matchups ahead and a rivalry showdown against Texas looming, the Aggies now control their own destiny in the SEC race.
Loser: BYU — Undefeated No More
Colorado Big 12 foe, No. 7 BYU entered the weekend unbeaten and eyeing a College Football Playoff push. But in Lubbock, the Cougars ran into a buzzsaw as Texas Tech dominated 29–7, handing BYU its first loss of the season.
The Cougs' offense never found rhythm. Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who helped lead BYU over Colorado back in September, threw two interceptions and took multiple sacks, while the defense struggled to contain a balanced Red Raider attack. It was a harsh wake-up call for a team that had cruised through much of the year.
Still, the loss doesn’t end BYU’s playoff hopes. The Cougars remain firmly in the Big 12 title race, and a strong finish could keep them in the national conversation. How they respond next week will reveal whether this was a stumble — or the start of another season-ending slide.