Why Kent State Transfer Cade Wolford Could Jumpstart Colorado's Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering a pivotal offseason as transfer portal activity pushes the program toward a potential roster reset. With Omarion Miller entering the portal earlier this week, coach Deion Sanders now faces an urgent need to rebuild the wide receiver room.

If Colorado wants to prioritize the development of quarterback Julian Lewis, adding proven and dynamic pass catchers is essential. Miller’s departure was unexpected, especially after emerging as the Buffaloes’ top receiving option, but the portal offers a chance to reload quickly.

Fortunately for Colorado, this offseason’s transfer pool is loaded with upside and four-star caliber talent.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.

One name worth monitoring is redshirt freshman Cade Wolford from Kent State. He may be one of the most underrated and explosive players available.

As a true hybrid who can line up at both running back and wide receiver, he addresses two immediate needs for the Buffaloes at once. That kind of versatility is especially valuable for an offense still searching for consistency and reliable playmaking.

If Sanders wants to speed up Colorado’s turnaround, targeting players like Wolford should be a priority rather than a luxury.

Why Colorado Should Target Cade Wolford in the Transfer Portal

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.

Wolford enters the transfer portal as a four-star prospect coming off a strong season with the Golden Flashes, where his versatility showed up all over the offense. Most of his production came at wide receiver, but he also found ways to make an impact as a runner.

He finished the season with 19 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 26.8 yards per catch. He also added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, showcasing the kind of big-play ability that makes him stand out in a crowded transfer portal.

At 5-foot-10, he projects as a natural slot receiver, a role the Buffaloes have been searching for since two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter left for the NFL. Filling that void becomes even more important as the program looks to stabilize its passing game.

For Lewis, taking the next step offensively starts with surrounding himself with receivers who can create separation and turn routine touches into explosive plays.

Wolford fits that mold perfectly, providing a dynamic option in the passing game. He also offers immediate flexibility in Colorado’s “Go-Go” offense, a valuable asset as the Buffaloes continue reshaping their roster through the transfer portal.

The Wide Receiver Room Needs Competition After Omarion Miller’s Exit

The Buffaloes have lost 16 players to the transfer portal this offseason, and the receiver room has taken a big hit. Both Omarion Miller, the team’s top target, and Dre’lon Miller are gone, leaving a group that lacks experience.

Colorado can’t rely on Joseph Williams as the top option alone.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Redshirt freshmen Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson are ready to contribute, but they aren’t proven playmakers yet. Adding a dynamic, experienced weapon would give the Buffaloes both depth and a reliable target for Lewis.

Enter Wolford, a versatile player who can line up at multiple positions and immediately inject explosiveness into the offense. With the right additions, Colorado can turn a depleted receiver room into a group capable of creating big plays and helping Lewis take the next step.