Colorado Gaining Steam After 4-Star Recruit Tyler Alexander News

The Colorado Buffaloes look ready to stretch their recruiting heat wave to an appropriate time: The summer months.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders helped pull in six different verbal commits for the 2027 class in just one week. Three-star linebacker and past Alabama commit Ba'Roc Willis started the movement with his commitment on May 19. Four-star wide receiver/former South Carolina pledge Jaiden Kelly-Murray then chose the Buffaloes one week later.

Now Colorado is winning over the next four-star prospect to closely monitor.

Colorado Buffaloes Rising for Tyler Alexander

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Palm Beach Central trench standout Tyler Alexander caught the attention of Buffalo fans in posting a series of photos after his May 16 Boulder visit.

Turns out those photos weren't a smokescreen. Alexander truly is intrigued by Colorado, announcing the Buffaloes in his final four:

Colorado faces some fierce competition to land Alexander, though. The Sunshine State prospect is seriously looking into the SEC with Georgia and Texas in the fold. Notre Dame is building up a top five recruiting class too. Georgia threw this curveball, though, that could impact Alexander's decision: The Bulldogs just landed three-star Waylon Wooten, who's a local prospect for Georgia.

The Buffaloes present these advantages in attempting to land the 6-4, 310-pounder.

How Tyler Alexander is Perfect for Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado fans are making their push to convince Alexander to come over. Even the four-star tackle Jones is trying to coax Alexander to "come home" to Colorado.

Boulder presents these reasons why Alexander is a perfect fit for the Buffaloes. Starting with the state of the defensive lineman room.

Despite its recruiting surge, Colorado holds no interior defensive lineman commitment as of Wednesday. Only Willis, who also plays as an off-ball linebacker, is the lone trench pledge here. He'll greatly need some help down the road. Alexander brings the power and girth combination to free up Willis and the other pass rushers as a five or even zero-technique defensive tackle option (the latter lines head up over the center).

Alexander blends his strong arm extensions with stunning gap quickness for a larger prospect. He's one of two interior defensive linemen CU is pursuing alongside Khyren Haywood of Denton, Texas. But the Buffaloes clearly want a dominating one-two punch inside, something they haven't created yet on the defensive line under Sanders. Hence why Haywood and Alexander are recruited heavily.

Henderson would contend for the three-technique role, normally reserved for the quickest defensive tackle. But the presence of Henderson and Alexander together becomes pick-your-poison inside for guards/centers.

Impact of Tyler Alexander Commitment if he Chooses Colorado

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) pursues UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Colorado will spark more than top 30 conversations on the recruiting trail. The Buffaloes will threaten the top 20 as well by landing Alexander alone.

Alexander will have turned down two SEC heavyweights plus a program sitting at No. 7 in the On3/Rivals recruiting rankings in Notre Dame.

Sanders has leaned into some prominent new assistants during this recruiting heater: Director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box and director of recruiting Rashad Rich. Both have done their parts to sweeten deals with recruits and are equally responsible for landing the quartet of four-stars in Colorado's 2027 class. Both also are doing their part to lure Alexander in.

Alexander even surfaces as an early projected starter for the Fall 2027 season. Simply because Ezra Christensen won't have eligibility left over, plus JUCO addition Malachi Brown has one season left after 2026.

Count on Colorado to increase the sales pitches for Alexander here.

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