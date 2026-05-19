Colorado Makes Big Move With Four-Star Recruit Khyren Haywood

The Colorado Buffaloes rolled out the red carpet for multiple recruiting visitors Saturday, including four-stars capable of boosting the Buffaloes' recruiting class for 2027.

Four-star interior defensive lineman Tyler Alexander wasn't the only one impressed by the Colorado visit, though.

Four-Star Khyren Haywood Impressed by Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado also hosted one other four-star who can boost the inside of the defense.

Khyren Haywood came all the way from Denton, Texas, to check out the Buffaloes for the first time this spring. It looks like the Buffaloes' coaching staff may have knocked this visit out of the park, as Haywood posted how Colorado "exceeded expectations" while thanking Coach Deion Sanders and other members of the staff.

Sanders isn't the primary recruiter for the Guyer High standout Haywood. New defensive tackles coach Dante Carter, plus director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box, are running the point on his recruitment. The latter helped formally extend Haywood's Colorado offer back on Feb. 10. But edge rusher coach George Helow also became responsible for signing off on the offer, too.

Four-Star Recruit Khyren Haywood Can Boost Versatility for Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens running back Jo Silver (27) scores a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado can grab more than an Under Armour All-American game participant if the Buffaloes win over the Lone Star State talent.

The Big 12 program can bring in a cat-quick and disruptive interior option who can boost the trenches in a great way. Haywood is the antithesis of slow once the ball moves, as he displays an explosive first step that gets him at the line of scrimmage right away.

Haywood then shows powerful arm extension to keep blockers from winning the leverage battle. He's slipped past blockers with a swim or rip move before destroying the running play. Haywood can even beat solo blocks with a straight bull rush.

The incoming senior presents one big advantage despite his 6-foot-1 frame: He gets low enough to win the leverage battle and never needs to worry about coming up too high. But one reason why Helow is in the picture for his recruitment is that Colorado clearly envisions turning loose Haywood as an edge rusher.

The Buffaloes defense under incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve calls for versatility, including from the linemen. Haywood can draw more potential one-on-one matchups along the line of scrimmage if he chooses to accept Colorado's offer. But other big name programs are making their own aggressive recruiting pursuit for the Texas trench talent.

Other Powerhouses the Colorado Buffaloes Must Defeat

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Trent Battle (6) sheds the tackle attempt by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes will need to fend off some Big 12 rivals in order to win over Haywood.

Kansas State is one emerging contender. But the Colorado visit could alter Haywood's chances of landing in Manhattan, Kansas. Baylor and Houston are two more conference rivals of the Buffaloes going after Haywood with their own scholarship offers. Although both were offered early. Fellow rival Arizona visited him too on May 7 during the NCAA Spring Evaluation period. The Wildcats are the only other Big 12 representative to enter his picture during this month.

Haywood owns other big possibilities too from SMU, Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon. But Colorado becomes the first university he visits on campus during May. This becomes a welcome sign for the Buffaloes that he's willing to listen to the Colorado staff more.

He hands Colorado a versatile and disruptive talent who can potentially replace Tulane transfer Santana Hopper down the road.

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