Elite Linebacker Recruit Ba'Roc Willis' Commitment Elevates Colorado's Future

The Colorado Buffaloes ended a lengthy recruiting drought Tuesday in a massive way.

Three-star linebacker and former Alabama commit Ba'Roc Willis accepted Colorado's offer, delivering a major coup for coach Deion Sanders and company. Willis becomes the Buffaloes' first verbal commit since interior offensive lineman Kenny Fairley chose CU on April 24.

Linebacker Recruit Ba'Roc Willis Enjoyed Colorado Buffaloes Visit

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Pell City, Alabama standout confirmed his decision on his social media accounts, becoming the fourth verbal commitment for the Buffaloes' 2027 class.

Willis, though, previously told Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI that the Boulder trip really won him over. Especially when members of the Colorado defensive staff outlined how they could use the 6-3, 220-pound defender.

"Big selling points to me is it’s set up to make a play," Willis explained to Colorado Buffaloes on SI before committing. "They need the trenches and someone who can play edge. Or fly around off the ball as well."

He added how visualizing himself in the new 4-2-5 defense Chris Marve is installing left him believing he could make an immediate imprint on the scheme.

"I believe I can come in and make an impact anywhere I go, but in Colorado, I think it would be a bigger acceleration with guys leaving in the room," Willis said.

How Ba'Roc Willis Fits Colorado Buffaloes Moving Forward

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Willis committing rises as a big sigh of relief for Colorado, Buffalo fans and of course Sanders himself.

Colorado pulls off a key recruiting coup here on the recruiting trail. This time, winning over a one-time SEC recruit who once appeared ready to play for a 2025 College Football Playoff team in Tuscaloosa.

But Willis presents some needed versatility for Marve's system moving forward. He thrives on the edge as a longer-limbed defender who can attack with arm extension and a hand arsenal to beat his blocks. He generates pressure on the quarterback at a high volume from there, with 35 career sacks as proof. Willis exploded as a national recruit by compiling 17 sacks during his sophomore season for Pell City High.

But Willis brings more than an edge rusher element for this future Buffaloes' defense. He's athletic enough to play off the ball and drop into coverage. His frame and lateral movements give Marve and Colorado an option to cover tight ends or slot wide receivers at the next level.

Colorado gains a defender with a strong nose for the football and one who camps out in opposing backfields. Willis is a tackle-for-loss machine on the field, presenting some needed elements this Colorado unit needs for the future.

Where Ba'Roc Willis Ranks in Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Diore Hubbard (20) runs the ball as he’s tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) and Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Willis rises as the highest-rated defensive commit for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. He also trails behind the top commit in dual-threat quarterback Andre Adams.

The incoming senior can attempt to pursue a four-star ranking this fall as he's nearing a 90 grade for both On3/Rivals and 247Sports.

Willis officially rises as the replacement lined up for Santana Hopper, Vili Taufatofua, plus Toby Anene as all three transfer portal additions are seniors. Except Willis surfaces as the new defensive building block for Colorado's defensive class in 2027. He even jokingly said "Can't have a Boulder without a Roc" before he verbally committed.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.