Colorado's Andre' Hart Names What Might Surprise People vs. Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes open their 2026 college football season in Georgia Tech's backyard on Thursday, Sept. 3, and the betting line already reveals which team has the edge. The Buffs are 6.5-point road underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Georgia Tech at -250 to win outright and the total at 50.5.

Georgia Tech earned that line in Boulder just a year ago. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 320 yards on 47 carries in a 27-20 win that opened Colorado’s 3-9 season.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado assistant linebackers coach Andre’ Hart met with reporters Tuesday and was asked what might catch people off guard in the rematch. He went straight to play style, not scheme.

“Our play style. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hart said. “It’s not the call. It’s the play style, and I think people are gonna be really excited about how we play ball.”

Chris Marve Reset How the Defense Practices

The Buffs finished last in the Big 12 at 425.7 yards allowed per game in 2025. Deion Sanders promoted Chris Marve from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator after Robert Livingston left for the Denver Broncos. Hart said Marve changed the feel of practice.

“So just the whole thing, tempo’s up in practice, the energy is different, the coaches are involved. Like it feels like I’m actually playing the game. Like I’m actually practicing,” Hart said. “When I talked about play style, it just puts another level to it.”

Fall Camp Gave Colorado the Hardest Look First

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Sanders handed the offense to Brennan Marion in December, and the Go-Go scheme Marion brought from Sacramento State has given Colorado’s defense a daily test. Marion builds around unbalanced formations, a rotating backfield, and a quarterback the defense must account for on every snap.

Hart called the assignment a gift.

“I think as a coach, you always wanna give your players the hardest thing first, and it’s just a blessing to have Brennan Marion, the Go Go offense, cause that’s one of the more unusual offenses we’re gonna face,” Hart said.

Linebacker Liona Lefau also explained the carryover in defensive terms Tuesday:

Colorado LB Liona Lefau on how seeing the Go-Go offense helps prepare for Georgia Tech: “It’s gonna help us a lot … just having the QB accounted for in each of our run fits.” pic.twitter.com/QqHSsSi8cb — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 25, 2026

Georgia Tech Runs It With New Faces

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes King rushed for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns last season but is now gone. This time, Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza, who has never started a college game, takes over at quarterback. Michigan transfer Justice Haynes and senior Malachi Hosley lead the backfield.

Hart kept his keys simple.

“Elite communication and smooth operations,” Hart said. “They have a great running game, they do a lot with their formations and their systems there. So elite communication and smooth operations.”

Colorado added 43 transfers and lost 36 this offseason. Gideon Lampron came from Bowling Green after 119 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss last season. Reporters asked him about facing a team that ran 47 times in last year’s meeting.

“It’s definitely personal. It’s just saying that they’re tougher than us,” Lampron said. “It’s just something we’re going to have to see when we’re out there. I’m so excited for our guys to get this challenge and I know we’ve been working so hard this entire year so I’m excited just to go out there.”

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