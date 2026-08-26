Why Colorado’s Game vs. Georgia Tech Is ‘Personal’ for Gideon Lampron
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Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron spoke to reporters on Tuesday. In less than two weeks, his Buffs will be taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2026 season opener.
Lampron is getting ready for the challenge that the Colorado defense will have in front of them against the Yellow Jackets run-first offense.
Colorado's Gideon Lampron “Excited” for Georgia Tech Season Opener
Lampron was asked on Tuesday if he, as a linebacker, takes it personal when team like Georgia Tech has the intention to try the run the ball all game.
“It’s definitely personal. It’s just saying that they’re tougher than us,” Lampron said. “It’s just something we’re going to have to see when we’re out there. I’m so excited for our guys to get this challenge and I know we’ve been working so hard this entire year so I’m excited just to go out there.”
Colorado’s first game of the year at Georgia Tech is set to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Buffs have opened up as fairly big underdogs in this Big 12-ACC matchup.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is a 6.5-point road underdog against Georgia Tech. The Buffs have odds of +205 to win the game outright while the Yellow Jackets are -250. The current over/under is at 50.5 points.
Colorado and Georgia Tech played in last season’s opener at Folsom Field. Georgia Tech won by a final score of 27-20, rushing for 320 yards against the Buffs defense in the process. They’ll aim to repeat that in this year’s matchup. Georgia Tech would go on to finish the 2025 season with a 9-4 record.
This Buffs team looks a whole lot different from the 2025 squad that ended up going 3-9. One of their new roster additions is Lampron.
2026 will be Lampron’s fifth collegiate season at his third different school. He began his college career with the Dayton Flyers in 2022. He played for Dayton through 2024 and entered the transfer portal. From there, Lampron went to Bowling Green. In his lone season at Bowling Green in 2025, he tallied 119 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.
Lampron is one of many incoming transfers for Colorado. In total, the Buffs have 43 incoming transfers from the portal this offseason. On the flip side, they saw 36 players from the 2025 team leave in the portal this offseason.
Will this roster turnover be the difference for Coach Deion Sanders' team? They certainly hope so. Colorado has an overall record of 16-21 since Coach Prime took over at the helm in 2023. They have failed to make a bowl game in two of his first three seasons.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1