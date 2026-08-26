Why Colorado’s Game vs. Georgia Tech Is ‘Personal’ for Gideon Lampron

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron spoke to reporters on Tuesday. In less than two weeks, his Buffs will be taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2026 season opener.

Lampron is getting ready for the challenge that the Colorado defense will have in front of them against the Yellow Jackets run-first offense.

Colorado's Gideon Lampron “Excited” for Georgia Tech Season Opener

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lampron was asked on Tuesday if he, as a linebacker, takes it personal when team like Georgia Tech has the intention to try the run the ball all game.

“It’s definitely personal. It’s just saying that they’re tougher than us,” Lampron said. “It’s just something we’re going to have to see when we’re out there. I’m so excited for our guys to get this challenge and I know we’ve been working so hard this entire year so I’m excited just to go out there.”

I asked Gideon ESPN Lampron how personal he takes a matchup against a run-heavy team like Georgia Tech as a LB:



“It’s definitely personal. It's just saying they're tougher than us.”



“We’re gonna have to see when we're out there.” pic.twitter.com/yWeYNPIWy7 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 25, 2026

Colorado’s first game of the year at Georgia Tech is set to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Buffs have opened up as fairly big underdogs in this Big 12-ACC matchup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is a 6.5-point road underdog against Georgia Tech. The Buffs have odds of +205 to win the game outright while the Yellow Jackets are -250. The current over/under is at 50.5 points.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and Georgia Tech played in last season’s opener at Folsom Field. Georgia Tech won by a final score of 27-20, rushing for 320 yards against the Buffs defense in the process. They’ll aim to repeat that in this year’s matchup. Georgia Tech would go on to finish the 2025 season with a 9-4 record.

This Buffs team looks a whole lot different from the 2025 squad that ended up going 3-9. One of their new roster additions is Lampron.

2026 will be Lampron’s fifth collegiate season at his third different school. He began his college career with the Dayton Flyers in 2022. He played for Dayton through 2024 and entered the transfer portal. From there, Lampron went to Bowling Green. In his lone season at Bowling Green in 2025, he tallied 119 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

Lampron is one of many incoming transfers for Colorado. In total, the Buffs have 43 incoming transfers from the portal this offseason. On the flip side, they saw 36 players from the 2025 team leave in the portal this offseason.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will this roster turnover be the difference for Coach Deion Sanders' team? They certainly hope so. Colorado has an overall record of 16-21 since Coach Prime took over at the helm in 2023. They have failed to make a bowl game in two of his first three seasons.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.