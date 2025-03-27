Colorado Buffaloes' Alamo Bowl Appearance Against BYU Generates Near-Record Revenue
Win, lose or draw, the Colorado Buffaloes keep drawing eyeballs.
The Valero Alamo Bowl announced Wednesday that its bowl game between Colorado and the BYU Cougars last December was the second-most profitable in its 32-year history. It generated an estimated $59 million for San Antonio, Texas, and brought 44,909 visitors to the town, according to a study done by Economic Analytics Consulting, LLC.
The $59 million was second only to 2007's Alamo Bowl between the Texas A&M Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions, which brought in $73.7 million.
Despite a standout performance from Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, BYU defeated Colorado 36-14 in the game. However, the Buffs' 9-3 record entering it left many intrigued about how they would fare against a Cougars team ranked No. 17 in the country.
This storyline paired with coach Deion Sanders playing his final game at the college level alongside his sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, brought about record viewership. The contest drew 8.0 million television viewers on ESPN, the most in the Alamo Bowl's history. It was also the most-watched non-College Football Playoff or New Year's Six bowl game since the 2020 Citrus Bowl.
The game also saw the 12th sellout in its 32-year history and the first-ever between two schools not from Texas. It also topped all bowl games in scholarship giving, as a record $1.245 million of revenue driven by Colorado and BYU was split between 168 students from every high school and four-year university in the San Antonio area.
“The impact of the Valero Alamo Bowl and similar major events positively impact San Antonio beyond the amazing numbers announced today,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “The Valero Alamo Bowl’s impact goes deep into the community with visitors supporting our local restaurants, independent retailers and service providers and students with the phenomenal scholarship program that is second to none."
Despite the Buffs coming up short in the spotlight, likely ending the Sanders family's time on the gridiron on a low note, these record-shattering impacts highlight the "Prime Effect" like no other. Sanders's rapid turnaround of the Colorado program continues to make waves throughout the college football landscape, as everything he touches turns to gold, raking in historic levels of attention.
Colorado will again be eligible to face a Big 12 foe in next year's Alamo Bowl, as the Buffaloes will be part of the "Pac-12 / Former Pac-12" pool for the final time. The Buffs are still searching for their first win in a bowl game since 2004.
The Alamo Bowl's reputation continues to grow, even in an era when non-College Football Playoff bowls are often put on the back burner. Sanders and Colorado had a heavy hand in driving its profitability and viability in a dangerous age for bowl games with lower stakes.
While BYU's rising program proved superior in the game itself, the Buffaloes could continue to guide the sport's eyes, even if a season does not end on the grandest stage.