Colorado Buffaloes Kicker Alejandro Mata Makes Strong Statement to Team Ahead Wyoming Game

Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' must-win game tonight against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field, field goal kicker Alejandro Mata addresses the Buffs team with passion as Colorado looks to turn it around.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos kicker Alejandro Mata (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos kicker Alejandro Mata (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have a lot at stake tonight when they host the Wyoming Cowboys in a critical matchup at Folsom Field.

But it wasn’t coach Deion Sanders or a star skill player who delivered one of the week’s most powerful messages.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) celebrates with head coach Deion Sa
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) celebrates with head coach Deion Sanders after kicking a field goal against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Instead, senior captain and field goal kicker Alejandro Mata, who's been with "Coach Prime" since Jackson State and came to CU as part of Sander's "Louis luggage," stepped into the spotlight to address his team.

Mata’s Message to the Team

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata (16) celebrates with punter Mark Vassett (15) afte
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata (16) celebrates with punter Mark Vassett (15) after kicking the game winning field goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The senior kicker, known for his consistency on the field, let his team know how he felt during a recent group meeting, urging his teammates to lock in and respect the program’s culture. It was an unexpected but welcome reminder that leadership can come from anywhere.

“Y’all are way too talented to be acting like this. Sitting on the sidelines, I’m mad at y’all,” Mata said. “I’m tired of seeing this sh**. We have a culture here and we have to respect the sh** out of it.”

The speech, clipped and posted to social media, has gone viral with fans applauding Mata’s authenticity and honesty.

For Mata, the message draws on his experience playing alongside program-changing talents like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, who built their reputations on leadership and work ethic, and helped change the standard of excellence at Colorado.

Without a defined leader behind center, the Buffs have struggled to find consistency early in the season, and starting the season 1-2 makes Mata’s call to action all the more relevant. His words reminded the team that success is not only about talent, but also about discipline, focus, and a collective commitment to the culture Colorado is trying to build.

Why Wyoming Matters

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Makari Vickers (10) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado enters tonight’s matchup under mounting pressure to establish a rhythm before diving into the most grueling stretch of its schedule.

At 1–2, the Buffs cannot afford to stumble against a Wyoming team eager to play spoiler in Boulder. The Cowboys haven’t beaten Colorado since 1997 at Folsom Field, and in 27 meetings, they’ve managed only two victories. Still, history won’t matter if the Buffs fail to execute.

For Deion Sanders’ squad, the game represents more than just the final nonconference test of the season—it’s an opportunity to reset, respond to early adversity, and deliver a performance that restores confidence both inside the locker room and among fans.

Much of that urgency centers on the trenches, where Colorado has struggled to generate consistency, and on quarterback Kaidon Salter, whose ability to settle in and maximize the talent around him could determine whether the Buffs leave Folsom with momentum or more questions.

Embracing the Culture

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel be
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While Mata’s message drew attention online, it reflects a larger push within the Buffaloes’ locker room to strike an identity.

Sanders has often said he expects leaders to emerge across every position group, and Mata’s willingness to speak up is a perfect example of that philosophy in action.

And if Colorado wants to compete in the Big 12 this season, it will require embracing discipline, respect for the program, and accountability, all the values Mata demanded of his teammates this week.


Tonight against Wyoming, the Buffs have their first chance to show they heard Mata when kickoff arrives at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

