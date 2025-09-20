Colorado Buffaloes Kicker Alejandro Mata Makes Strong Statement to Team Ahead Wyoming Game
The Colorado Buffaloes have a lot at stake tonight when they host the Wyoming Cowboys in a critical matchup at Folsom Field.
But it wasn’t coach Deion Sanders or a star skill player who delivered one of the week’s most powerful messages.
Instead, senior captain and field goal kicker Alejandro Mata, who's been with "Coach Prime" since Jackson State and came to CU as part of Sander's "Louis luggage," stepped into the spotlight to address his team.
Mata’s Message to the Team
The senior kicker, known for his consistency on the field, let his team know how he felt during a recent group meeting, urging his teammates to lock in and respect the program’s culture. It was an unexpected but welcome reminder that leadership can come from anywhere.
“Y’all are way too talented to be acting like this. Sitting on the sidelines, I’m mad at y’all,” Mata said. “I’m tired of seeing this sh**. We have a culture here and we have to respect the sh** out of it.”
The speech, clipped and posted to social media, has gone viral with fans applauding Mata’s authenticity and honesty.
For Mata, the message draws on his experience playing alongside program-changing talents like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, who built their reputations on leadership and work ethic, and helped change the standard of excellence at Colorado.
Without a defined leader behind center, the Buffs have struggled to find consistency early in the season, and starting the season 1-2 makes Mata’s call to action all the more relevant. His words reminded the team that success is not only about talent, but also about discipline, focus, and a collective commitment to the culture Colorado is trying to build.
MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston
MORE: Houston Coach Willie Fritz Addresses Missed Postgame Handshake With Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Accepts Blame in Blunt Comments After Ugly Colorado Loss
Why Wyoming Matters
Colorado enters tonight’s matchup under mounting pressure to establish a rhythm before diving into the most grueling stretch of its schedule.
At 1–2, the Buffs cannot afford to stumble against a Wyoming team eager to play spoiler in Boulder. The Cowboys haven’t beaten Colorado since 1997 at Folsom Field, and in 27 meetings, they’ve managed only two victories. Still, history won’t matter if the Buffs fail to execute.
For Deion Sanders’ squad, the game represents more than just the final nonconference test of the season—it’s an opportunity to reset, respond to early adversity, and deliver a performance that restores confidence both inside the locker room and among fans.
Much of that urgency centers on the trenches, where Colorado has struggled to generate consistency, and on quarterback Kaidon Salter, whose ability to settle in and maximize the talent around him could determine whether the Buffs leave Folsom with momentum or more questions.
Embracing the Culture
While Mata’s message drew attention online, it reflects a larger push within the Buffaloes’ locker room to strike an identity.
Sanders has often said he expects leaders to emerge across every position group, and Mata’s willingness to speak up is a perfect example of that philosophy in action.
And if Colorado wants to compete in the Big 12 this season, it will require embracing discipline, respect for the program, and accountability, all the values Mata demanded of his teammates this week.
Tonight against Wyoming, the Buffs have their first chance to show they heard Mata when kickoff arrives at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.