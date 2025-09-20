Colorado Buffaloes Kicker Alejandro Mata Makes Strong Statement to Team Ahead Wyoming Game

🔥 Solid. Mata's Message to Team 🦬



"Y'all are way too talented to be acting like this. Sitting on the sidelines I'm mad at y'all. I'm tired of seeing this shit. We have a culture here and we have to respect the shit out of it"



📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/hGBox6VjaU pic.twitter.com/SX713NcrL0