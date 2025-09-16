Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes’ Slide in Big 12 Rankings Highlights Upcoming Season Challenges

After a tough loss to the Houston Cougars, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes face a pivotal stretch of games that could define their season and beyond. Where do the Buffaloes rank in the Big 12 Conference?

Ben Armendariz

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes return to Folsom Field to host the Wyoming Cowboys in what feels like an absolute must-win game for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

After dropping four spots in ESPN’s latest Big 12 Football Power Index (FPI) following their loss to Houston, now sitting near the bottom, ahead of only West Virginia and Oklahoma State, Colorado faces a critical stretch of games that could define the rest of their season and beyond.

With momentum slipping and the schedule only getting tougher, "Coach Prime" and his Buffs' need to regain their footing quickly if they hope to keep bowl eligibility alive.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter a
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Big 12 Rankings per ESPN FPI

1. Utah
2. BYU
3. TCU
4. Texas Tech
5. Kansas
6. Arizona State
7. Iowa State
8. Arizona
9. Baylor
10. Cincinnati
11. UCF
12. Houston
13. Kansas state
14. Colorado
15. West Virginia
16. Oklahoma State

A Chance to Regroup Against Wyoming

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel be
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For Colorado, the matchup with Wyoming couldn't come at a more pivotal moment in their season.  

The Cowboys have also struggled to generate consistent offense, which should give the Buffs’ defense an opportunity to reset and rebuild confidence after being outmuscled and pushed around in Houston.

It was a stinging loss in which Colorado looked overwhelmed in the trenches and allowed Houston to dictate tempo from start to finish. The third quarter was particularly brutal, as the Cougars held the ball for an astonishing 12:48.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) dives for the end zone pylon as Colorado Bu
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) dives for the end zone pylon as Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) defends during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Although the bigger question mark for Colorado fans remains at quarterback, what started as excited optimism has spiraled into open concern. Sanders has yet to establish a clear starter, and the instability under center hasn't allowed the offense to develop a consistent rhythm.

For "Coach Prime," the task this week is simple in concept but may prove more difficult in execution as he looks to find stability and consistency under center.

MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston

MORE: Houston Coach Willie Fritz Addresses Missed Postgame Handshake With Deion Sanders

MORE: Deion Sanders Accepts Blame in Blunt Comments After Ugly Colorado Loss

Running the Big 12 Gauntlet

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Gerry Bohanon (3) leaps with the ball on a run during t
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Gerry Bohanon (3) leaps with the ball on a run during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After Wyoming, the Buffs dive headfirst into their most daunting stretch of the season.

First up, it's BYU, who beat CU handily in the 2024 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, then a road trip to TCU, followed by back-to-back matchups against Top-25 ranked opponents in No. 12 Iowa State and No. 16 Utah. It's a gauntlet that will expose every weakness Colorado has if they don’t shore up fundamentals quickly.

In Houston, the Buffs’ offense held the ball for just 2 minutes and 11 seconds on two short possessions, leaving the defense exhausted and struggling to recover. Sustained drives will be essential moving forward, and that could mean leaning more heavily on the ground game to control tempo.

Running backs DeKalon Taylor, Simeon Price, and Micah Welch have all shown game-changing potential that could help spark the offense if coordinator Pat Shurmur can find more ways to get them more involved.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second qua
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado's margin for error is razor-thin moving forward. Dropping a winnable game at home against Wyoming would make bowl eligibility a massive up-hill climb.

But steal a win or two against the ranked gauntlet, and the perception of Sanders’ rebuild shifts dramatically. The difference between 5–7 and 7–5 could change not only the story of this year, but also the outlook on how far the Buffs are from contending in the Big 12.

Recruiting Ripple Effect

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third qua
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The importance of this season extends well beyond the win-loss column. "Coach Prime" has made recruiting a central pillar of his rebuild, and recruits will continue watching closely to see how Colorado faces the moment, not just the players but the coaching staff as well.

Recruits and their families aren’t just watching the scoreboard; they’re paying attention to how Sanders and his staff coach through adversity.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the game against the
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But a mid-season surge, coupled with the NFL pedigree of Sanders’ coaching staff, could turn 2025 into more than just a bridge year. It could continue to lay the foundation for Colorado to emerge as a serious recruiting force in a crowded Big 12 landscape.

For now, though, the immediate goal is simple: beat Wyoming, stabilize the quarterback position, and reclaim momentum before the gauntlet begins. If the Buffs can do that, they’ll keep the season — and the long-term rebuild — on track.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football