Colorado Buffaloes’ Slide in Big 12 Rankings Highlights Upcoming Season Challenges
The Colorado Buffaloes return to Folsom Field to host the Wyoming Cowboys in what feels like an absolute must-win game for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs.
After dropping four spots in ESPN’s latest Big 12 Football Power Index (FPI) following their loss to Houston, now sitting near the bottom, ahead of only West Virginia and Oklahoma State, Colorado faces a critical stretch of games that could define the rest of their season and beyond.
With momentum slipping and the schedule only getting tougher, "Coach Prime" and his Buffs' need to regain their footing quickly if they hope to keep bowl eligibility alive.
Big 12 Rankings per ESPN FPI
1. Utah
2. BYU
3. TCU
4. Texas Tech
5. Kansas
6. Arizona State
7. Iowa State
8. Arizona
9. Baylor
10. Cincinnati
11. UCF
12. Houston
13. Kansas state
14. Colorado
15. West Virginia
16. Oklahoma State
A Chance to Regroup Against Wyoming
For Colorado, the matchup with Wyoming couldn't come at a more pivotal moment in their season.
The Cowboys have also struggled to generate consistent offense, which should give the Buffs’ defense an opportunity to reset and rebuild confidence after being outmuscled and pushed around in Houston.
It was a stinging loss in which Colorado looked overwhelmed in the trenches and allowed Houston to dictate tempo from start to finish. The third quarter was particularly brutal, as the Cougars held the ball for an astonishing 12:48.
Although the bigger question mark for Colorado fans remains at quarterback, what started as excited optimism has spiraled into open concern. Sanders has yet to establish a clear starter, and the instability under center hasn't allowed the offense to develop a consistent rhythm.
For "Coach Prime," the task this week is simple in concept but may prove more difficult in execution as he looks to find stability and consistency under center.
Running the Big 12 Gauntlet
After Wyoming, the Buffs dive headfirst into their most daunting stretch of the season.
First up, it's BYU, who beat CU handily in the 2024 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, then a road trip to TCU, followed by back-to-back matchups against Top-25 ranked opponents in No. 12 Iowa State and No. 16 Utah. It's a gauntlet that will expose every weakness Colorado has if they don’t shore up fundamentals quickly.
In Houston, the Buffs’ offense held the ball for just 2 minutes and 11 seconds on two short possessions, leaving the defense exhausted and struggling to recover. Sustained drives will be essential moving forward, and that could mean leaning more heavily on the ground game to control tempo.
Running backs DeKalon Taylor, Simeon Price, and Micah Welch have all shown game-changing potential that could help spark the offense if coordinator Pat Shurmur can find more ways to get them more involved.
Colorado's margin for error is razor-thin moving forward. Dropping a winnable game at home against Wyoming would make bowl eligibility a massive up-hill climb.
But steal a win or two against the ranked gauntlet, and the perception of Sanders’ rebuild shifts dramatically. The difference between 5–7 and 7–5 could change not only the story of this year, but also the outlook on how far the Buffs are from contending in the Big 12.
Recruiting Ripple Effect
The importance of this season extends well beyond the win-loss column. "Coach Prime" has made recruiting a central pillar of his rebuild, and recruits will continue watching closely to see how Colorado faces the moment, not just the players but the coaching staff as well.
Recruits and their families aren’t just watching the scoreboard; they’re paying attention to how Sanders and his staff coach through adversity.
But a mid-season surge, coupled with the NFL pedigree of Sanders’ coaching staff, could turn 2025 into more than just a bridge year. It could continue to lay the foundation for Colorado to emerge as a serious recruiting force in a crowded Big 12 landscape.
For now, though, the immediate goal is simple: beat Wyoming, stabilize the quarterback position, and reclaim momentum before the gauntlet begins. If the Buffs can do that, they’ll keep the season — and the long-term rebuild — on track.