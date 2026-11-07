Colorado Buffaloes Live Score Updates vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Colorado Buffaloes are battling to keep their bowl game hopes alive, and a crucial game in that fight is their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Buffaloes step into Tempe for this conference matchup, with room for just one more loss in the next four games if they want to maintain bowl eligibility.

The offenses will be the storyline of this game, as ASU’s has been its calling card and the Buffaloes’ is hoping to keep up. Follow along for live updates and storylines from today’s game.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pregame:

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense

The main goal for the Buffs offense in this game will be to not lose it for their team. Turnovers have been the team's Achilles; heel this season, as its been a mixture of fumbles from their running backs and interceptions from Isaac Wilson.

Colorado’s win over the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 9 saw them overcome those struggles for the most part, which was a major contributor to their victory. The lone turnover Colorado’s offense suffered was a major setback as DeKalon Taylor burst forward for a 30-yard rush before fumbling the ball through the end zone on an attempt to score.

The Buffs were able to overcome that, though, a credit to Wilson’s turnover-free game. It was his first start for the Buffaloes without throwing an interception, and although he didn’t win the game for the Buffaloes, he certainly didn’t lose it either.

The Buffs leaned on their run game in that matchup, with Richard Young recording 120 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Expect a similar theme today.

The Arizona State Sun Devils’ offense

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Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils’ offensive story has been far different from Colorado's this season. While the Buffaloes have merely been hoping the offense can pull its weight, the Sun Devils have hung their hat on theirs.

The Sun Devils have had similar yardage numbers to the Buffaloes this season, but the primary difference between the two teams has been their ability to capitzalize on drives. ASU hasn’t had the same turnover struggles as Colorado, with a total of 236 points this season to Colorado’s 168.

That’s been due in large part to the Sun Devils’ ability to rely on their star receivers, Reed Harris and Omarion Miller.

Harris is the nation’s 11th-leading receiver with 804 yards and eight touchdowns. But Colorado can’t afford to lose track of Miller, as the former Buff will be looking for revenge against his old team.

How the Colorado Buffaloes stack up defensively

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs pas Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes will once again need to lean on their defense. While it has struggled to create turnovers this season, it has slowed down some of the best offenses in the Big 12 this season.

In this game, the key will be relying on its pass rush to get after freshman quarterback Jake Fette.

With defensive lineman Dylan Manuel questionable for this game, look for defensive lineman Santana Hopper to create disruption on the interior, while the likes of Lamont Lester Jr., Toby Anene and Yamil Talib wreak havoc on the edges.

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