Three Key Players in Colorado's Matchup Against Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes will re-spark their bowl game odds if they can pull off a win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 10. The Buffs are fresh off a victory over the Kansas State Wildcats and looking to carry forward the momentum of that win.

The Buffaloes saw several players put up the best performances of their respective seasons in Week 9, and they were crucial to their win. If the Buffaloes hope to add another tally to the win column against ASU, these three players will need to be at the top of their games.

Running back Richard Young

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) scores a touchdown past Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If fans were to pick one player who most single-handedly won the Buffaloes the game against the Wildcats, Young is who many of them would look to. He put the offense on his back, racking up 120 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, a Coach Prime Era record.

Young’s performance not only allowed the Buffaloes to establish the run emphatically, but it also took an immense amount of pressure off the shoulders of quarterback Isaac Wilson.

“Yeah, the run game is a quarterback's best friend, right? You can always lean on the run game, on the O-line, on the running backs because it makes everything cleaner, simpler. It really brings down the coverage, and just having those guys behind me, really watching Richard do what he did. He told me before the game he wanted 200 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 130 and two touchdowns, something like that. I mean, he's doing a hell of a job,” said Wilson postgame.

After weeks of feeling the need to play hero ball, Wilson was able to settle down and play turnover-free football. It proved to be a major factor in Colorado’s win.

Defensive lineman Santana Hopper

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) is sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Sun Devils’ calling card is its offense. That unit nearly led them to a win over the then-No. 8 BYU Cougars in Week 9, even with backup quarterback Jake Fette under center. He settled into the game, throwing for 166 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

However, BYU limited the Sun Devils’ offense enough by getting pressure on him. It sacked him six times in that game, and provided a blueprint for the Buffaloes to do the same.

While the likes of Lamont Lester Jr., Toby Anene and Yamil Talib should have no issue creating pressure, the interior of Colorado’s defensive line is where the questions lie. Defensive tackle Dylan Manuel is doubtful for this game, leaving Hopper to do much of the work up the gut.

He thrives as a hybrid lineman, so if he can create pressure on Fette while still doing his part to stop the run, he could have an enormous impact against Arizona State.

Safety Randon Fontenette

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But while it’ll mostly be the job of Colorado’s defensive line to slow down Fontenette, its secondary still needs to contribute. Colorado’s cornerbacks have struggled all season, but its safeties have been reliable.

With Naeten Mitchell out for this game, Fontenette will be tasked with stepping up in this game. The hard-hitting strong safety will likely be utilized more than usual in pass coverage. With elite receiver weapons like Reed Harris and Omarion Miller in the Sun Devils’ offense, he’ll need to keep a lid on those threats to rein in their passing attack.

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