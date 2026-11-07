Three Things We Learned From Colorado's Loss to Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes are battling to keep their bowl game hopes alive, and a crucial game in that fight is their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Buffaloes step into Tempe for this conference matchup, with room for just one more loss in the next four games if they want to maintain bowl eligibility.

The offenses will be the storyline of this game, as ASU’s has been its calling card and the Buffaloes’ is hoping to keep up. Follow along for live updates and storylines from today’s game.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three things we learned:

The biggest takeaway from this game was that the Buffaloes' offense is likely out of time to figure things out this season. Brennan Marion's play-calling was predictable once again, and despite flashes from the likes of Richard Young and Joseph Williams, the Buffs couldn't put sustained drives together consistently.

The Buffaloes also learned the type of gear they'll need to turn it up to if any hope of a bowl game berth remains. Colorado has to win out to earn a bowl bid, and with a No. 17 Houston Cougars team awaiting them on Friday, those odds are slim. But if Colorado wants to win out, it needs the consistency it found briefly at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. It scored on back-to-back drives, and if it sustained that, it stood a chance to come back.

But the final takeaway was how many NFL-ready players Colorado's defense contains. Gideon ESPN Lampron played like a man possessed, racking up 18 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. In addition, fellow linebacker Liona Lefau and defensive linemen Santana Hopper and Dylan Manuel showed out. Expect some Buffs defenders to hear their names called come April.

Fourth quarter:

0:00 - Arizona State kneels out the clock to win the game by a final score of 20-10.

2:43 - The Buffaloes march into Sun Devils territory off of two nice completions to Joseph Williams, but the Buffaloes' drive stalls after Isaac Wilson takes a sack. Colorado turns the ball over on downs on the next play.

5:31 - A tackle for loss by defensive lineman Santana Hopper gives the Sun Devils a tough hole to climb out of, forcing a punt two plays later.

8:25 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: A 48-yard completion to Joseph Williams sets the Buffaloes up in enemy territory, and a first-down run by Richard Young gives Colorado a fresh set of downs at the opposing 13-yard line. However, a false start penalty on center Sean Kinney pushes the Buffs back five yards, and the drive stalls from there. A roughing-the-kicker penalty gives the Buffs a fresh set of downs, though it takes Elliot Arnold out of the equation. Joseph Williams makes his sacrifice worth it, though, dragging multiple defenders into the end zone for a touchdown.

12:13 - FIELD GOAL ARIZONA STATE: The Sun Devils get within striking distance on a big play by Reed Harris. However, the Buffs' defense posts a goal-line stand, forcing the Sun Devils to settle for a field goal. ASU leads 20-3.

Third quarter:

0:00 - FIELD GOAL COLORADO: The Buffs' first sustained drive stalls out in enemy territory after a holding call on freshman tackle Xavier Payne. Elliot Arnold knocks down the field goal to cut ASU's lead to 17-3 at the end of the third quarter.

6:37 - The Sun Devils' drive stalls after three plays and a drop by wide receiver Cory Butler Jr.; the Buffs take over at their own 19-yard line.

7:50 - INTERCEPTION ARIZONA STATE: The Buffaloes draw up the same play that resulted in the negated touchdown earlier in the game, and Isaac Wilson throws into a well-prepared ASU secondary. Ashton Stamps jumps the route, securing a pick for his team.

9:55 - The Buffaloes step up on 3rd and 2 in Sun Devils territory, stopping Jake Fette for no gain. But the Sun Devils go play-action on fourth down, as Fette completes to Reed Harris to keep the drive alive. But on the next set of downs, Colorado gets pressure on Fette. They stop the Sun Devils on three-straight plays to force a punt.

Second quarter:

0:00 - The Buffaloes move the ball successfully, picking up two first downs. However, they elect not to use any of their timeouts, as time runs out on the first half.

0:52 - The Buffaloes catch a break as the Sun Devils only manage two offensive yards after the turnover on downs. They punt the ball away to the Buffaloes.

1:50 - The Buffaloes go for it on fourth down in their own territory, but even with a favorable spot, Isaac Wilson is ruled short of the line to gain on the quarterback run. Another turnover on downs.

2:54 - TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE: Despite a tackle for loss by Gideon ESPN Lampron and an illegal formation penalty, the Buffaloes' secondary gets burned by Reed Harris for a 34-yard touchdown. Arizona State leads 17-0.

5:29 - The Buffaloes drive down to the Sun Devils' 35-yard line and choose to play for four downs by running the ball on 3rd and 10. ASU calls a timeout before the Buffaloes' fourth-down attempt and uses it to craft a scheme that blankets the Buffs' receivers. Isaac Wilson gets sacked at the Buffaloes' 42-yard line, a turnover on downs.

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7:57 - Colorado's defense continues to hold strong. Arizona State's offense struggles to find life as well, as the Sun Devils punt after a three-and-out of their own.

9:16 - The Buffaloes once again fail to establish the run. They punt after another three-and-out.

11:12 - TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE: The Sun Devils march into Buffs territory by hitting a deep ball to Omarion Miller before running back Cardae Mack finds quarterback Jake Fette for a touchdown on a trick-play pass. Arizona State leads 10-0.

First quarter:

0:50 - All defense again. The Buffaloes fail to get anything going on the ground, punting after another three-and-out.

3:00 - Gideon ESPN Lampron records a pair of tackles, including a sack, as the Buffaloes respond by forcing a three-and-out.

4:51 - The Buffaloes get a deep touchdown pass to Ernest Campbell called back on an ineligible-man-downfield penalty, and the drive stalls out after Isaac Wilson is sacked in the backfield.

6:35 - FIELD GOAL ARIZONA STATE: The Sun Devils pick up a pair of key first downs to drive into Colorado territory. However, Colorado's defense holds in its own end, holding the Sun Devils to a field goal. Arizona State

13:44 - The Buffaloes aim to establish the run game behind Richard Young early, handing the ball off three-straight times on the first drive. However, the Sun Devils rally to the ball, forcing a three-and-out.

Pregame:

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense

The main goal for the Buffs offense in this game will be to not lose it for their team. Turnovers have been the team's Achilles; heel this season, as its been a mixture of fumbles from their running backs and interceptions from Isaac Wilson.

Colorado’s win over the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 9 saw them overcome those struggles for the most part, which was a major contributor to their victory. The lone turnover Colorado’s offense suffered was a major setback as DeKalon Taylor burst forward for a 30-yard rush before fumbling the ball through the end zone on an attempt to score.

The Buffs were able to overcome that, though, a credit to Wilson’s turnover-free game. It was his first start for the Buffaloes without throwing an interception, and although he didn’t win the game for the Buffaloes, he certainly didn’t lose it either.

The Buffs leaned on their run game in that matchup, with Richard Young recording 120 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Expect a similar theme today.

The Arizona State Sun Devils’ offense

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils’ offensive story has been far different from Colorado's this season. While the Buffaloes have merely been hoping the offense can pull its weight, the Sun Devils have hung their hat on theirs.

The Sun Devils have had similar yardage numbers to the Buffaloes this season, but the primary difference between the two teams has been their ability to capitzalize on drives. ASU hasn’t had the same turnover struggles as Colorado, with a total of 236 points this season to Colorado’s 168.

That’s been due in large part to the Sun Devils’ ability to rely on their star receivers, Reed Harris and Omarion Miller.

Harris is the nation’s 11th-leading receiver with 804 yards and eight touchdowns. But Colorado can’t afford to lose track of Miller, as the former Buff will be looking for revenge against his old team.

How the Colorado Buffaloes stack up defensively

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs pas Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes will once again need to lean on their defense. While it has struggled to create turnovers this season, it has slowed down some of the best offenses in the Big 12 this season.

In this game, the key will be relying on its pass rush to get after freshman quarterback Jake Fette.

With defensive lineman Dylan Manuel questionable for this game, look for defensive lineman Santana Hopper to create disruption on the interior, while the likes of Lamont Lester Jr., Toby Anene and Yamil Talib wreak havoc on the edges.

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