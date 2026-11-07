Best College Football Bets Today for Week 10 (Predictions for Alabama-LSU, Kentucky-Tennessee, and More)

We've had Week 10 of the college football season circled on our calendar since the schedule was released, and now it's finally here.

There are a plethora of marquee matchups that will cause shockwaves through the race for the College Football Playoff. If you're looking to get in on the action today, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite bets for Saturday's slate.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

LSU -6.5 (-106) vs. Alabama

Kentucky +176 vs. Tennessee

Florida -5.5 (-118) vs. Oklahoma

Alabama vs. LSU Best Bet

This LSU team continues to impress. They now enter Week 10 ranking first in the entire country in net adjusted EPA per play, seventh in net yards per play, and seventh in net success rate. That's a step above Alabama, which ranks fifth, 15th, and ninth in those three metrics.

The one weakness that LSU has is stopping the run, ranking just 54th in opponent EPA per rush, but unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they haven't run the ball efficiently this season, ranking just 50th in EPA per rush. Without the ability to take advantage of LSU's biggest weakness, this is going to be a tough road game for Alabama.

I'll lay the points with the Tigers.

Pick: LSU -6.5 (-106)

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Best Bet

In my Week 10 upset picks article, I made the case for betting on the Kentucky Wildcats to beat the Tennessee Volunteers outright today:

Tennessee's lack of a passing game is going to haunt them sooner rather than later. They're 121st in EPA per pass and 118th in pass success rate, which means if they can't run the ball against whatever defense they're facing, they have no other weapon to turn to.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is a top-20 rushing attack in the nation, which is going to be a huge advantage against a Tennessee defense that's 50th in opponent rush EPA. The Wildcats are a great underdog bet in this spot.

Pick: Kentucky +176

Oklahoma vs. Florida Best Bet

I can't trust this Oklahoma team based on how bad its offense has been. The Sooners are one of the worst rushing offenses in the nation, and they rank just 87th in EPA per pass.

The Sooners can win solely on their elite defense when they face inferior offenses that they can overwhelm, but the Gators' offense is too good not to at least put some points up on the Sooners. The Gators rank 23rd in adjusted EPA per play and 35th in offensive success rate. If they can find any level of success through the air, they can cover this spread as home favorites.

Fade the Oklahoma offense, bet the Gators.

Pick: Florida -5.5 (-118)

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