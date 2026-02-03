Fernando Lovo’s First Month in Boulder Offers a Glimpse of Colorado’s Direction

One month into his tenure as Colorado’s athletic director, Fernando Lovo is still finding his bearings, but the direction he wants to take the Buffaloes is already coming into focus.

His presence at Saturday’s men’s basketball game versus TCU, where he connected with legendary Buffs fan Miss Peggy, offered a fitting snapshot into how quickly he's embraced the CU community.

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo addressing the crowd following the first half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Lovo, his first month in Boulder hasn’t been about sweeping changes. It’s been about listening, learning, and laying a strong foundation.

Fernando Lovo Bringing National Ambitions

Speaking during halftime of the Buffs’ January matchup against Utah, Lovo opened up to the voice of the Colorado Buffaloes, Mark Johnson, about why Colorado appealed to him in the first place, describing the role as much more than just a career move.

“For me, it was a destination and a place I know we can win and win at a high level,” Lovo said. “And are you kidding me, living in Boulder? I’ll take that every day.”

Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Director of Athletics, Fernando Lovo talks to fans during the first half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lovo’s confidence reflects an already intimate understanding of where Colorado football currently stands, a program no longer fighting for attention, but one tasked with proving it belongs in the national conversation long-term. Still, Lovo has made it clear his vision spans the entire athletic department.

“Not only will we be relevant,” Lovo told Johnson, “I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Calm Leadership in a NIL, Transfer Portal Landscape

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With college athletics continuing to evolve at a staggering pace, with NIL, the transfer portal, and governance changes reshaping the landscape, Lovo emphasized that effective leadership depends on steady decision-making and an ability to navigate chaos.

“I think you’ve just got to be calm in the midst of chaos,” he said. “It’s easy to get caught up in all the narratives and the things that are changing every day.”

It's a mindset that appears to be guiding his first month on the job. Rather than rushing into decisions, Lovo continues to speak of prioritizing internal alignment and long-term thinking, particularly when it comes to innovation.

“We have to be innovative, we’ve got to do things differently,” Lovo explained to Johnson. “We can’t just look at what worked three, four, five years ago and say, ‘Let’s just do it again.’ We have to think differently, and we’re going to push the envelope.”

For Lovo, innovation isn’t about chasing trends, it’s about building new systems designed to evolve, giving Colorado the flexibility to consistently compete in an unpredictable era.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Building Relationships and Embracing Colorado Traditions

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo greets fans in the second half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Much of Lovo’s early focus has been on internal organization. He’s spent his first weeks meeting with staff, learning the nuances of the department, and leaning on those who know Colorado best.

“It’s really getting around my staff first and foremost,” Lovo said. “I’ve had incredible meetings, and I’m excited. Everyone’s eager and ready to get to work and try new things.”

A key part of that transition has been working alongside former athletic director Rick George, who's remained deeply involved throughout the handoff process. Lovo called the situation “unique” and “very positive,” praising George’s deep investment in the university.

“He loves this place,” Lovo said. “For him to be here and pour into me, to help give me an idea of where I should start and what I should look at, is really special.”

With only seven athletic directors in CU's history, the unique transitional overlap allows institutional knowledge to be preserved while giving Lovo space to establish his own leadership approach.

As Lovo continues to learn and embrace the culture and traditions that define Colorado athletics, he's already immersed himself in the program’s identity, even joking about running onto the field with Ralphie and coach Deion Sanders once football season returns.

“I’ll probably pull my hammy,” Lovo said with a laugh. “So I need to get a good stretch in before I go, but I’m gonna give it a shot.”

One month in, Lovo’s willingness to engage, whether with longtime fans like Miss Peggy or through the pageantry of game day, is already resonating across the CU community. He hasn’t promised an overnight transformation, but his early approach reflects clarity of purpose, steady leadership, and a belief that Colorado’s best days remain ahead.